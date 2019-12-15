Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
Flo Custom Apparel & Design is preparing to open in Hahira. The family-owned business is located at 104 W. Main St., with more than 15 years of experience in design and custom artwork.
Honey Bee Fit is a 24-hour fitness facility coming to 102 W. Main St., Hahira, and will primarily offer cardio & circuit training.
Little Leaf Art Studio has purchased space at 101 S. Webb St., Hahira, which will allow the studio to offer more space for the entire family.
Home of 10,000 Picture Frames reports it's going out of business after 45 years in Valdosta. A going out of business sale is scheduled through Dec. 21. The business report it is finishing orders.
Hahira Veterinary Clinic reports the construction of its clinic is "coming along great." The new addition is expected to include a boarding facility with 80 kennels and four new exam rooms. More information: Call (229) 794-0040.
Jessie's Restaurant and Catering reports it will be closed Sundays during December so staff can spend time with family and friends. The restaurant is busy with holiday catering during the week. Sunday brunch is expected to return in January.
Gud Craft Coffee is scheduled to host a grand opening Jan. 6 in Downtown Valdosta. The business is hiring and plans to offer specialty coffees.
