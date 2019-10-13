Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
Omega Caskets is a new business that opened in recent weeks at 320 St. Augustine Road. Lee Martin owns the new business.
The dog and cat grooming business on South Patterson Street is moving to 114 Webster St.
Book and Table Inn has opened in Downtown Valdosta. Three rooms are available to rent nightly, weekly or monthly.
Chicago Fire Dogs sign has been removed from its location.
Nice Tints!!! Valdosta appears to be locating at the Beanery's old location on Baytree Road.
The Beanery Coffee Roasters is open at its new location, 103 B Ave. inside Restored Treasures.
Chez What is moving to a building on South Ashley Street.
Business After Hours is scheduled for 5-7 p.m., Oct. 17, Turner's Fine Furniture, 3385 North Valdosta Road. Business After Hours is a monthly event sponsored by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce. RSVP at www.ValdostaChamber.com by Oct. 15.
