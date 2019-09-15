Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
Orangetheory Fitness is coming to 3268 Inner Perimeter Road, Unit B. The business is expected to open around December.
City Market, 3215 N. Oak St. Ext., is scheduled to have an 11th anniversary event 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sept. 26.
Construction nears completion at 1853 W. Gordon St., Remerton, for a mixed-use development that features multi-family residential and commercial properties. Apartments and commercial space will be available.
Hunter Outdoor Connections, 4140 Bemiss Road, held a grand-opening ceremony earlier this month.
Southern Grace Gifts, 111 W. Central Ave., downtown, held its grand-opening event this weekend.
Cycle Plus Salon is moving, according to sign posted at the business. The business is moving to the Roger Budd Plaza along Northside Drive.
Valdosta Stadium Cinemas is renovating half of its theaters. The cinema is still showing movies. The work is expected to be completed by late October.
Just Love Coffee Cafe said it expects to have a grand opening in about three weeks.
Gatlin Mortuary has a sign on a building at the corner of Marion Street and East Alden Avenue claiming the site will house its future home.
