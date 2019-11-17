Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
Nails By Chris on Inner Perimeter Road has temporarily closed for remodeling. The business should be open again soon.
Du Mealz has moved to a new location on Ashley Street.
Valdosta Stadium Cinemas has re-opened several of its theaters with new reclining chairs.
King's Deli is now ATown Wings, according to signs on the Bemiss Road business.
The Egg and I has become Southern Eggs on Ashley Street.
The Slice in Hahira is under new ownership. Estel Powell and Ashley Gilmer are the new owners of the pizza restaurant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.