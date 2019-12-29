Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
MasterCuts has closed in the Valdosta mall.
A new laundromat is opening in Statenville in Echols County, next to JM Mini Mart at the intersection of U.S. 129 and Georgia 94.
Flo Custom Apparel & Design is preparing to open in Hahira. The family-owned business is located at 104 W. Main St., with more than 15 years of experience in design and custom artwork.
Honey Bee Fit is a 24-hour fitness facility coming to 102 W. Main St., Hahira, and will primarily offer cardio & circuit training.
Little Leaf Art Studio has purchased space at 101 S. Webb St., Hahira, which will allow the studio to offer more space for the entire family.
Gud Craft Coffee is scheduled to host a grand opening Jan. 6 in Downtown Valdosta. The business is hiring and plans to offer specialty coffees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.