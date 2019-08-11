Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
C&E Floors has announced a grand opening, 4-7 p.m., Aug. 17, at 515 N. St. Augustine Road.
Louis Smalls restaurant in Downtown Valdosta posted a sign last week that it is having a closeout sale and is relocating.
Missy's Thrift Shop is now open on Davis Street in Nashville.
Tractor Supply Company will be opening a new store soon on West 4th Street in Adel.
Construction continues at 1853 W. Gordon St., Remerton, for a mixed-use development that will feature multi-family residential and commercial properties. Apartments will be available for rent starting in fall.
And 1415 Baytree Road, Remerton, is under development for an indoor storage facility.
