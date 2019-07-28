Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings. If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
DécorDeets, an event rental and design company, opened a showroom recently at 2002 W. Gordon St., Suite A in Valdosta (formerly Renee's Fashions).
Madison Package Store is under construction at 2603 Madison Highway next to Marathon Oil gas station across from the airport.
Fishing Tackle Outlet is now open at 2501 Madison Highway.
Socialize Gaming, 603B St. Augustine Road, next to Southland Pawn, is slated to open in August.
Deluxe Nails and Spa, 1719 Norman Drive, is now open for business.
A new O'Reily's Auto Parts is being built on Davis Street in Nashville.
33 North laundromat is now open in Ray City on North Street.
Burger IM, 1650 Baytree Road, next to Little Caesar's, is set to open in August.
Construction is underway on The Canopy at Azalea Grove on North Oak Street Extension.
Jessie's Restaurant and Catering in Downtown Valdosta shared on Facebook it was recently closed due to "growing." It opened again Wednesday.
Just Love Coffee Cafe is opening near Publix near the mall.
Liquor King is open on Bemiss Road.
