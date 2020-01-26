Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
Fazoli's is being renovated. The fast-food Italian restaurant off St. Augustine Road remains open during the work.
Rocketship is a new business opening in Downtown Hahira. It is a family-owned and operated business and promises to "supply all your small business solutions." Services include pack and ship with FedEx, printer equipment options including ink and toner cartridges, copy and print services, etc. It is located at 102 Church St.
Chez What continues moving into its new location in the former Whitehead Hardware building. Plans are to reopen for business in late February.
