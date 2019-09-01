Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
The Pro Shop: Sports Cards and Memorabilia, 407 E. Fourth St., Adel, is open. The shop will sell baseball cards, football cards, basketball cards, NASCAR cards and cars, golf cards, hockey cards, wrestling cards, as well as autographed baseball bats, baseballs, plaques, posters, pictures and figurines and memorabilia of all kids and supplies. The shop is owned by Chris Hart. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Skate and Play Family Fun Center on North Oak Street Extension should be open to the public in early September.
Milly and Me Boutique is coming soon to Inner Perimeter Road by Daylight Donuts and Zacadoo's.
