Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
SmallCakes has moved out of its location in the Valdosta Mall. The Oak Street location is still open.
Bill and Rebecca Stripling, owners of Chick-Fil-A Lake Park, recently broke ground on a new Chick-Fil-A coming soon in Lake Park. The current Chick-Fil-A off Interstate 75 Exit 5 will stay open until the new site is ready just down the street.
Bath & Body Works has reopened in the Valdosta Mall with a new look.
Lee & Pickels Drugs has opened a new location in Troupville.
La Meza has opened in Downtown Valdosta, selling tacos and other items.
Anytime Fitness opened a facility in Lakeland.
The Mall on Main is coming soon to Ray City. It will be on Main Street next to the Dollar General.
Fred's in Nashville is closing.
C&E Floors announced it's having a grand opening, 4-7 p.m., Aug. 17, at is 515 N. St. Augustine Road location.
