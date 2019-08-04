Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.

SmallCakes has moved out of its location in the Valdosta Mall. The Oak Street location is still open.

Bill and Rebecca Stripling, owners of Chick-Fil-A Lake Park, recently broke ground on a new Chick-Fil-A coming soon in Lake Park. The current Chick-Fil-A off Interstate 75 Exit 5 will stay open until the new site is ready just down the street.

Bath & Body Works has reopened in the Valdosta Mall with a new look.

Lee & Pickels Drugs has opened a new location in Troupville.

La Meza has opened in Downtown Valdosta, selling tacos and other items.

Anytime Fitness opened a facility in Lakeland.

The Mall on Main is coming soon to Ray City. It will be on Main Street next to the Dollar General.

Fred's in Nashville is closing.

C&E Floors announced it's having a grand opening, 4-7 p.m., Aug. 17, at is 515 N. St. Augustine Road location. 

