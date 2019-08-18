Business Roundup

Submitted PhotoHuey Magoo’s Andy Howard and Buck Harris; the franchise announced last week it plans to open South Georgia sites.

Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.

If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.

 

Studio 112 is a new salon that opened last week in Downtown Valdosta.

 

Southern Grace Gifts is planning to open a second location at 111 W. Central Ave., downtown. The hope is to open in early September.

 

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders plans to expand with six stores in South Georgia including a Lowndes County site, the company announced this past week. The central Florida-based brand continues Southeast expansion to Lowndes, Dougherty, Lee and Tift counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored