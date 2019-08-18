Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
Studio 112 is a new salon that opened last week in Downtown Valdosta.
Southern Grace Gifts is planning to open a second location at 111 W. Central Ave., downtown. The hope is to open in early September.
Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders plans to expand with six stores in South Georgia including a Lowndes County site, the company announced this past week. The central Florida-based brand continues Southeast expansion to Lowndes, Dougherty, Lee and Tift counties.
