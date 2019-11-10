Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
Checkers on Ashley Street is remodeling but open.
King's Deli is now ATown Wings, according to signs on the Bemiss Road business.
Five Guys on Norman Drive was temporarily closed last week.
The Egg and I has become Southern Eggs on Ashley Street.
The Slice in Hahira is under new ownership. Estel Powell and Ashley Gilmer are the new owners of the pizza restaurant.
The Piggly Wiggly opened its new store at 1105 Madison Highway recently.
Relish, a new hamburger restaurant, has opened on Baytree Road.
Rico's Tacos recently held a grand opening at its 607 Baytree Road location.
Chez What is moving to a building on South Ashley Street.
