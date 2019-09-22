Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
The new Piggly Wiggly on Madison Highway is scheduled to open Oct. 9.
KFC on Ashley Street, near Five Points, closed for renovation work.
Rico's Tacos, a Tex-Mex restaurant, has scheduled a grand opening noon-8 p.m., Oct. 13, at 607 Baytree Road.
If all went as planned, Recoil Trampoline Park, located in the former Big Lots site at Five Points, opened this weekend.
Tattoo shop Ink Addiction has a new shop on Baytree Road.
Southern Grace Gifts is now open in Downtown Valdosta.
Orangetheory Fitness is coming to 3268 Inner Perimeter Road, Unit B. The business is expected to open around December.
City Market, 3215 N. Oak St. Ext., is scheduled to have an 11th anniversary event 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sept. 26.
Construction nears completion at 1853 W. Gordon St., Remerton, for a mixed-use development that features multi-family residential and commercial properties. Apartments and commercial space will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.