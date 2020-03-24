VALDOSTA – With the announcement of a voluntary stay-in-place order Tuesday morning, local businesses spoke to The Valdosta Daily Times about how the decision will affect them as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.
Quotes have been edited for clarity.
Joy Lindsey, owner of Serendipity Hair Salon:
Lindsey had been going back and forth on whether to close or not. She was happy overall the decision was made because it was no longer her decision to make.
“I’m in shock," she said. "... I think it’s important we do it now before things get worse. ... I feel like it's a good decision and will help to keep everyone safe.
“We are a service industry if we don’t work we don’t get paid, but if we don’t do it, it could be worse in the long run,” she said.
“I'm thankful I do have savings, I can handle two weeks but if it's longer than that it will be scary. I also worry about the other girls at my shop.”
Carlos Vega, co-owner of La Jalisco:
“It hasn’t really affected me that much because of the grocery store," he said. "But now with this new mandate, of course, business will die at least 60% to 70%. And it affects our employees much more but we are now paying our waiters salary to take the to-go orders.”
David Bish, general manager at Olive Garden on North St. Augustine Road:
The Olive Garden restaurant on North St. Augustine Road had already closed its dine-in facility due to the COVID-19 coronavirus before county and city officials made it mandatory Tuesday, Bish said.
The restaurant is still operating with takeout, curbside and delivery service via online ordering, he said.
While the dine-in facility is closed, people getting food to go will be offered a limited menu, Bish said.
Heather Van Horn, director of marketing for Bush Wealth Management:
“Bush Wealth Management decided to close our office to in-office meetings Friday, March 20, with the city and county’s recommendation and out of an abundance of caution to keep our clients and team members safe and well," she said. "Our entire team is able to work from home, to take and place calls and are able to conduct video meetings.
"We are thankful to have the technology in place that allows us to manage assets and continue to serve our clients and prospective clients the same as if we were in office. We are proud of our community for rallying together and to see neighbors helping neighbors."
Nick Harden, owner of Big Nick's:
“I think it is necessary," he said. "I'm thankful that we are able to do curbside, drive-through and delivery though. It gives us an opportunity to try and keep people working as much as possible. We take some of the pressure off grocery stores. Imagine if everybody were going to the grocery stores at the same time. It would be a mess. There would be no social distancing whatsoever.”
Rick Greer, owner of Titletown Toys in the Valdosta Mall:
Greer said he would probably close the store temporarily starting Tuesday because virtually no one was coming to the mall during the pandemic.
“I’m standing in the central (food court) and I see maybe three or four mall employees and the UPS guy. That’s it,” Greer said. “There are only eight shops in the mall open right now.”
Greer opened the toy store in the old FYE Music shop location in July. It was Valdosta’s first toy store to open since Toys “R” Us closed in 2018.
He said even with the storefront closed, he will try to keep the business going during the coronavirus slowdown using online sales through the store’s Facebook page.
“We’ve got stuff to keep the kids from getting bored,” he said, including a large selection of Melissa and Doug educational toys.
“People can order it, I can deliver it, and they don’t even need to see me,” he said. “I’m going to try to keep some kind of revenue coming in.”
While no one had ordered as of Tuesday afternoon, Greer said he figured it would take longer than one or two days for online sales to build any traction.
“So far I’ve gotten a lot of likes on my Facebook page,” he said.
If the mall were to close for a while and he didn’t have to pay rent on the store space, his family would be able to get by, Greer said.
The store "isn’t our sole dependency,” he said.
Small business owners who had no other income than their stores would be hard-pressed, he said.
“If they were paying rent, I’d say about two to three months,” Greer said.
The Valdosta Daily Times reporters Chris Herbert, Desiree Carver, Terry Richards, Amanda M. Usher, Derrek Vaughn contributed to this report.
