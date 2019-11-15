VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development Division will host a public hearing Monday, Nov. 18, for residents to hear and review details on the Section 108 loan.
The loan will provide funding for the Valdosta Area Business Incubator. The meeting will begin 5:30 p.m. in the Valdosta City Hall Annex multi-purpose room, 300 N. Lee St., city officials said.
The primary mission of the Valdosta Area Business Incubator will be to ensure "its business clients are financially viable," city officials said. "Entrepreneurs need a professional atmosphere, accurate business advice and office equipment but often cannot afford it. VABI will provide an integrated set of business services to support young companies during their critical early years."
Following the public hearing, residents can submit comments on the Section 108 loan until Dec. 18. Comments can be submitted online at valdostacity.com/neighborhood-development.
After review, the city will submit public comments with the application to HUD for approval, city officials said.
Residents have until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, to submit their written or online comments to the Neighborhood Development Division, located in the Valdosta City Hall Annex, Room 206.
The Section 108 loan application is available by request in an alternative format, such as oral interpretation and written translation services. Any questions or special accommodation requests should be directed to department staff, (229) 671-3617.
