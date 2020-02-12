Business Exchange ballroom ready for business

The City of Thomasville Main Street Office held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly renovated Ballroom and event spaces at The Business Exchange. This historic building, located at 125 North Broad Street, is home to numerous local businesses, and is also a scenic and luxurious setting where you can host the event of your dreams.
The new ballroom is a unique venue with sprawling views of the city and is in a class of its own.
