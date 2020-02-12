Business Exchange ballroom ready for business

Submitted photoCity of Thomasville Main Street and Business Development Director April Norton, City of Thomasville Main Street Assistant Tiffany Davis, Dawn Hayes, Michael Serine, Renee Rubio, Olivia Stewart, owner Jimmy Freeman, Ashley Allen, Sonja Clark, Katie Clay, Chamber of Commerce First Impressions Coordinator Kolbey Capps, Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Public Relations Christina Reneau,City of Thomasville Tourism Manager Bonnie Hayes, and a host of friends all joined to celebrate Jimmy Freeman and the newly renovated Business Exchange.

The City of Thomasville Main Street Office held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly renovated Ballroom and event spaces at The Business Exchange. This historic building, located at 125 North Broad Street, is home to numerous local businesses, and is also a scenic and luxurious setting where you can host the event of your dreams.

The new ballroom is a unique venue with sprawling views of the city and is in a class of its own. 

 

 

