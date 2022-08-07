Surgical specialist joins SGMC
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has welcomed general surgeon Dr. Howard Bowers, M.D. He joins SGMC Surgery, a general and specialty surgical practice and a part of SGMC's expanding physician network, hospital officials said in a statement.
Bowers has been practicing in the surgical field for more than 12 years. Originally from Ohio, he comes to Valdosta from Idaho, where he has been for the past three years. Prior to that, he spent seven years serving as an attending general surgeon in the United States Air Force.
He received his medical degree from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency in general surgery. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of General Surgeons.
Bowers said patients can expect that he will take the time to care for their specific needs and work with them on a treatment plan to achieve improved wellness in their overall lives.
He specializes in a variety of surgical pathology from benign to malignant, hospital officials said. He has experience in trauma, acute care and vascular surgery. He said he enjoys minimally invasive procedures, and specifically, robotic surgery, which is revolutionizing general surgery.
Bowers said he is excited to move to South Georgia to collaborate with SGMC's existing surgery team and care for the patients in the area alongside his new colleagues.
Bowers is married and has two boys. In his free time, he said he enjoys outdoor activities, such as hiking and fishing, and spending time with friends and family.
SGMC Surgery is located in the Professional Building, 2409 N. Patterson St.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
SGMC welcomes interventional cardiologist
VALDOSTA – Interventional cardiologist Dr. Edward Distler, D.O., has joined South Georgia Medical Center Cardiology.
SGMC Cardiology is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive multispecialty group in the region with a growing number of providers, hospital officials said in a statement.
Distler comes to Valdosta from Phoenix, Arizona. He is trained in interventional cardiology, which includes preventative and general cardiology, coronary and peripheral artery disease, abnormal heart rhythms and performing interventions or procedures.
SGMC's heart and vascular program has experienced vast growth over the past year, launching the region's only cardiac electrophysiology program and structural heart center, hospital officials said.
Distler chose to join SGMC because of the organization's ability to equip him with the technology and expertise to provide extraordinary cardiovascular care to a community that needs it.
When asked what his patients can expect from him, Distler said, "I spend time with my patients and they can trust that I will listen to them. I also take pride in staying up to date with guidelines for treatment, ensuring the individual needs of each patient are met."
Distler received his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency and fellowship training at The University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix.
Outside of work, Distler said he enjoys watching college sports, especially baseball and spending time with his family. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Lindsey, and together they have three children.
"Please join us in welcoming the Distler family to the community," hospital officials said.
Distler is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 433-8160.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Innovate Engineering & Surveying named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor CCB Tech Group named Innovate Engineering & Surveying, 2214 N. Patterson St., the Leading Business of the Week.
Innovate began in 2010 after being named the Business Plan Competition award winner, sponsored by Guardian Bank and the chamber, chamber representatives said in a statement. The firm provides land development planning, land surveying, civil engineering, site design services, environmental engineering, and construction management services to residential and commercial developers, municipalities, architects, state and federal government agencies, and other construction and engineering disciplines.
Bill Kent, president and principal engineer, said Innovate works to provide “sustainable, proven and economical solutions for our client’s engineering needs.”
Significant accomplishments for the business include receiving the Natural Environment Project of the Year award in 2012 from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its work on the Brown’s Canal Restoration Project in Valdosta and receiving the Natural Environment Project of the Year award in 2014 from the American Society of Civil Engineers for work on the Lake Louise Boardwalk Project for Valdosta State University.
“The Valdosta chamber has provided guidance and resources to start our company, allowed us to partner with other chamber members as we’ve grown, and continues to provide insightful data and business market updates as we look to the future,” Kent said.
For more information, contact Kent at (229) 249-9113, by email at bkent@innovatees.com, or online at www.innovatees.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.