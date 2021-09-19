Oelkers named SGMC engineering, facilities director
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced the promotion of Rick Oelkers to director of engineering and facilities.
Oelkers has been with SGMC for 19 years and has held various roles within the engineering and facilities department, hospital officials said in a statement. For the past seven months, Oelkers has served as the interim director for the department.
Prior to SGMC, Oelkers worked as a mechanic at Valdosta Lanes and as an assistant lead mechanic at Playdrome Recreations in New Jersey.
In his new position, he will continue to manage engineering and facilities, the environment of care and safety programs of SGMC in such a manner "as to attain the optimal achievable level of performance, and in accordance with the hospital’s mission, vision, values, goals and objectives," hospital officials said.
Oelkers said he is extremely grateful for the opportunity to grow with SGMC.
"I would like to thank everyone for opportunity and my staff, without them and their support I would never have made it this far," Oelkers said.
Oelkers graduated from Valdosta High in 1994 and is currently a member of the board of directors for the South Georgia United States Bowling Congress Association.
Oelkers is married to Julie and together they have two children, Savannah and Dylan.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Thomas joins SGMC Podiatry
VALDOSTA – Dr. Eric Thomas, DPM, podiatry, has joined South Georgia Medical Center Podiatry.
SGMC Podiatry is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the "most comprehensive multi-specialist group in the region with a growing number of providers," hospital officials said in a statement.
Thomas is a Valdosta native and has been practicing medicine in the community since 2015.
Thomas specializes in heel pain, toenail thickening and discoloration, athletes foot, plantar warts, corns and calluses, neuromas, flat feet, ingrown toenails, bunions, hammertoes and diabetic-related foot conditions such as peripheral neuropathy and diabetic foot ulcers.
"I see patients all the time dealing with painful ingrown toenails for weeks, months and sometimes even years which can often be associated with significant morbidity if the soft tissues around the toenail become infected and this affects quality of life by causing pain, difficulty wearing shoes, and difficulty walking, but can be readily diagnosed and easily treated with great outcomes. Patients are generally quite surprised about how minimally painful the entire experience is from the treatment and throughout the healing process," Thomas said.
Thomas said patients can expect to have a doctor with great bedside manner who is kind, courteous and compassionate.
"I value my bedside manner and always strive to treat each and every patient I see with the utmost respect and dignity as we are all a loved one to somebody. I treat patients as if they were a part of my own family," Thomas said.
He received his medical degree from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed his residency training in podiatric surgery at the University of Florida Health in Jacksonville, Fla.
Thomas is certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine.
He is married to Bianca and together they have two boys, Parker and Mason.
In his free time, he said he enjoys spending time at the pool and camping with his family, listening to rock and roll music and going to the gym.
Thomas is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 433-1905. SGMC Podiatry is located at 2418 N. Oak St., B2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.