Frost recognized for nursing excellence
VALDOSTA – Lauren Frost, licensed practical nurse at South Georgia Medical Center, was named the March DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary nursing care.
Frost was nominated by a patient for her act of kindness, hospital representatives said in a statement. The patient and her husband had recently lost their 23-year son, Charles, while he was in the military.
The patient shared, "I wanted to talk to someone. I asked Lauren if she had time to sit down and let me tell her about our son Charles." Frost obliged and listened to several of her stories. "She was patient, attentive and she really listened," she said.
Not long after the patient was discharged, she received a request to meet with Frost. Frost said she had something made for her.
"Frost met up with the patient and presented her with a beautiful handmade ornament that featured wings and Charles' name and read 'Sending Love from Heaven 2020,'" hospital representatives said.
"The patient said she was so touched by this generous act of love and chose to display it in a curio cabinet with other treasures such as the dried roses from the wreath from Charles' funeral."
Frost has been with SGMC since December 2018.
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” They also receive a sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
Romadka named human resources director
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has named Ashley Romadka as director of human resources.
Romadka comes to SGMC with 15 years experience in human resources and leadership roles, hospital representatives said in a statement. She received her bachelor and master of psychology from the University of Phoenix.
“I'm excited to move to Valdosta because it's a great location with a sense of community. I'm excited to join the SGMC team, because the mission connects to a sense of purpose for me," Romadka said. "While my passion is HR, I am able to give back indirectly to our patients by supporting and caring about our employees. I plan to serve SGMC by providing proactive communication and collaboration while creating efficiencies and supporting the human resources department.”
Romadka comes to SGMC after serving as director of human resources at Ball-Chatham School District, a provider of public education to more than 4,800 students and more than 750 teachers and staff located in Chatham, Ill.
Romadka and her husband, Kyle, have been married for eight years and have five children.
Called to Care cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – Called to Care of Lowndes/Echols County celebrated opening its building and completing renovation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held recently by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
Called to Care advocates for children and families in foster care by providing for their physical needs such as beds, clothing, school supplies, car seats, etc., chamber representatives said in a statement.
"By doing this, they help alleviate some of the emotional stress that comes with such a big transition of moving," they said.
“I love seeing the smile on a child’s face when they get a new pair of light-up shoes to call their own or the appreciation in a mother’s eyes when we provide a bunk bed and bedding, knowing that the community stepped forward to provide these items for a complete stranger,” said Cristina Brooks, chapter director.
The organization provides events for teens and foster parent support groups, as well as teaches life skills.
On April 24, Called to Care will be hosting a benefit race, “Race to End the Cycle,” in partnership with Promise 686 in Atlanta. The event will be an obstacle course for participants of varying skill levels. Each obstacle through the course will have a Foster Care journey theme to raise awareness of the hardships that a child and family goes through in this process, chamber representatives said.
"Called to Care is a completely donor-funded organization that has accomplished major things," chamber representatives said.
"In the first two years of the establishment of this chapter, Called to Care has been able to meet over 1,000 needs, ranging from initial placement to celebrating birthdays, graduations and reunification. They have organized three toy drives to provide Christmas gifts for over 100 children in care each year. The chapter also has created opportunities for more than 100 volunteers in the area to be involved in the community."
The Chamber of Commerce has strived to play a big role in the organization’s success, chamber officials said.
“The chamber has provided resources and contacts for us to be able to learn and develop as we gear toward growing our organization,” Brooks said.
"Now, Called to Care is proud to have their own building where children can pick out a toy or coloring book while the parent chooses clothing from their neatly organized rooms," chamber representatives said.
For more information on Called to Care, call (915) 276-7434 or visit 210 W. Gordon St.
Register joins Coleman Talley
VALDOSTA – Coleman Talley has announced the addition of Annika Register to the firm’s Valdosta office.
Register joins the firm’s litigation group as an associate and will concentrate her practice in governmental law and other litigation matters, firm representatives said in a statement.
A native of Jacksonville, Fla., she graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2011 with a bachelor of science in psychology. There, she earned her master of science in criminal justice in 2012. Register earned her juris doctor cum laude in May 2017 from Florida Coastal School of Law.
As a student, she was a member of Law Review and an advocate on the school’s mock trial team, firm representatives said. She previously served as an assistant district attorney for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
Register is admitted to practice in the superior courts of Georgia, appellate court of Georgia and the Georgia Supreme Court.
Coleman Talley is a leading mid-size law firm "dedicated to providing trusted legal services for more than eight decades," firm representatives said. "The firm is committed to fostering industry-focused and lasting client relationships, representing clients throughout the Southeastern United States from offices in Valdosta, Atlanta and Jacksonville.
