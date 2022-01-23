Business Briefs

Dorsey named CBC assistant vice president
VALDOSTA – Ryan Warren, president and chief executive officer, welcomes Rex Dorsey to the CBC Bank team as the new mortgage loan officer and assistant vice president.
Dorsey has more than six years of experience in lending, most recently as a commercial lender with Southern Georgia Regional Commission specializing in SBA and other government lending programs, bank officials said in a statement.
“We are excited to have Rex on the CBC Bank lending team,” Warren said. “Rex’s family has a long- standing history of banking in this community. His experience coupled with his deeply rooted connection to South Georgia make Rex a perfect fit for the CBC bank mortgage team.”
In his role as mortgage loan officer, Dorsey will be responsible for leading the mortgage team and helping customers through the home-buying process.
“As a South Georgia native, I understand the value that CBC bank mortgage brings to our community and I look forward to helping our customers make South Georgia home as well," Dorsey said. "Whether you want to buy a home or build your own, I would be happy to help you navigate the road to achieving your goals.”
He holds a BBA in management from Valdosta State University Langdale College of Business. He is an active member of the community, volunteering with the Special Olympics of Georgia and has previously served on committees for both fundraising and games events held in the Valdosta area. He is an active member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church where he also serves on various committees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.