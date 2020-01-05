Business Briefs

Bleu Cafe named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and Renasant Bank presented The Bleu Cafe with the December Small Business of the Month Award.
The Bleu Café opened its doors in Downtown Valdosta in 2006 and has been serving the community ever since.
"The Bleu Café is a laid-back, friendly dining establishment in the heart of Valdosta that specializes in Mediterranean dishes, New American bites and other tasty selections alongside their affordable and vast bar selection," chamber officials said.
“We specialize in professional yet personal service for all customers,” said Deidra White, owner.
This allows The Bleu Cafe to create an atmosphere that feels like home but with high-quality, delicious food.
The service is not the only factor contributing to The Bleu Café’s atmosphere.
“You can usually find a local band playing inside serenading the café’s guests with smooth, live music,” White said.
For guests who prefer an outdoor, quieter setting, quaint tables await on the sidewalk of historic Patterson Street.
The Bleu Café thrives off of staying involved and connected with the community, chamber officials said.
“Providing a 'taste of Valdosta' lets our residents not only see but taste what Valdosta is made of,” White said.
The Bleu Café is always active in First Friday each month. It participates in Restaurant Week which allows all of Valdosta to stop by the multiple restaurants downtown and sample food and drinks as they walk the streets listening to outstanding music.
Visit The Bleu Café at 125 N. Patterson St., or call (229) 244-2248.
