Wright’s named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Wright’s Heating and Air as the Leading Business of the Week recently.
"A family-owned and operated business and recognized as one of Valdosta’s most respected HVAC contractors, Wright’s Heating and Air has provided service for more than two decades," chamber officials said in a statement.
“Wright’s Heating and Air started from scratch, the ground up to one of the area's major HVAC service providers,” said Michael Wright, owner.
"Wright’s Heating and Air is passionate about the services they provide to the Valdosta area and is grateful for the community’s unwavering commitment," chamber officials said.
According to Wright, most of the business stems from referrals from satisfied customers.
“We owe our reputation to quality workmanship, reliability and the kind words from our customers,” he said.
When asked how the chamber has impacted his business, Wright said, “The chamber has provided endless opportunities to network with businesses and potential prospects.”
For more information about Wright’s Heating and Air, visit www.hvacdonewright.com or call (229) 241-1066.
Tall Tree named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union presented Tall Tree Apartments with the Small Business of the Month Award.
Located only minutes from Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta State University, Downtown Valdosta and the Valdosta Mall, Tall Tree Apartments offers an experience filled with Southern hospitality.
“Tall Tree apartments is located in the heart of Valdosta, nestled between the tall Georgia pines. Our spacious, bright apartments are the perfect place to call home,” said Kyle Webb, leasing manager.
An independently owned and operated establishment, Tall Tree has provided Valdosta residents a place to live for more than 45 years.
"Tall Tree Apartments value each resident who chooses to live on its property," chamber officials said in a statement. "According to Tall Tree, each resident and their family are a priority and their happiness is not just assumed but guaranteed."
“We love creating a sense of family for our residents,” Webb said. “From ice cream nights to paint parties to virtual bingo. Tall Tree gives you that back home feel to apartment living.”
For more information about Tall Tree Apartments, call (229) 244-9632 or visit the leasing office at 420 Connell Road.
Platinum named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union named Platinum Roofing a Small Business of the Month award winner.
"Platinum Roofing operates with a goal of preserving the wellbeing of everything under your roof, whether that be your family, cherished possessions or employees," chamber officials said in a statement. "They offer premium roof installations, replacements and repairs of all kinds for both residential and commercial clients."
The business is a member of the Georgia Roofing Contractors Association and the Home Builders Association of South Georgia.
“Neither of these memberships are required for us to be in the roofing industry but we would not practice without such authority,” said Cody Perkins, owner.
Though the business is only nearing its three-year mark, Platinum Roofing jumped into the community with two feet, chamber officials said.
“We are proud that our name and logo has become so well recognized,” Perkins said.
It sponsors events each year that benefit the community and both school systems, chamber officials said.
Platinum Roofing’s marketing efforts and community involvement have made it recognizable but its customer service and integrity have defined the brand, chamber officials said.
“We make sure our customers are taken care of no matter the amount of work it takes on our end,” Perkins said.
Platinum Roofing offers 24-hour emergency service, lifetime workmanship warranties and is happy to help its customers along the way in any way they can, chamber officials said.
“We do a lot of insurance restoration work and are happy to help alleviate the headache of payment by helping with the paperwork and the process,” Perkins said.
Visit Platinum Roofing, 1515 N. Ashley St., Suite C, or call (229) 561-3107.
