Business Briefs

Gooding marks four years at Bush Wealth Management
VALDOSTA – Courtney Gooding, vice president and chief executive officer, celebrates four years with Bush Wealth Management.
Gooding was promoted from director of client services to vice president and chief compliance officer Aug. 1, 2019, company representatives said in a statement.
Since then, she has transitioned day-to-day client service to Jessica Chick and Rob Simmons to focus more on compliance and operations.
"Courtney has started coursework to pursue the Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional designation," company representatives said. "She has also overseen the implementation of new technology integrations between our custodian TD Ameritrade and our service providers to create greater efficiencies in our office."
“I’m excited to celebrate another year with the Bush Wealth team and our wonderful clients," Gooding said. "I look forward to many more years of service at Bush Wealth and to continuing to expand my knowledge in our industry to better serve our clients.”
