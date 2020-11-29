SGMC Lab Professionals named Hospital Heroes
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored its laboratory professionals as the November Hospital Heroes at the monthly Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County meeting.
“Nurses and doctors all over the world are doing a phenomenal job day in and day out, but the role of lab professionals cannot be overlooked as they have truly been some of the unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19,” said Randy Smith, chief nursing officer.
The foresight of laboratory leadership in obtaining necessary equipment and testing platforms early set the stage for appropriate treatment and triage of patients within the hospital, hospital officials said in a statement. To date, SGMC has three in-house testing platforms and more than 40,800 samples have been collected and tested.
"The laboratory plays a critical role in the antibody testing and collection of convalescent plasma, providing blood products to help treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19," hospital officials said.
“Thank you for your commitment, dedication, critical-thinking and your problem solving skills," Smith said. "You have shown amazing resilience as you have adapted to evolutionary changes that have come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies regarding the understanding of this virus. You are all amazing and true heroes.”
Lowndes names SAFE winners
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools has named Safety Awareness For Everyone award winners.
The November winners are Jane Hurtado, custodial department, and Vickey Reed, school nutrition department, with Hahira Middle School, school officials said in a statement.
"These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their No. 1 priority," school officials said.
Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. Valdosta Insurance Services sponsors the award.
Reed serves as Hahira Middle’s lunchroom manager.
"She works tirelessly to provide the cleanest and safest kitchen as well as serving area. Mrs. Vickey focuses on proper preparation and consistent execution," school officials said. "Teamwork and clear communication are top priorities. Her kitchen and serving area are meticulously kept clean. She works to ensure every student receives a healthy, appropriately prepared meal on a daily basis.
"Mrs. Vickey is always thoughtful and cares about the students and staff members. She takes pride in her position as HMS cafeteria manager, and it shows."
Hurtado has been part of the HMS family for many years.
"Her dedication is evident through her detailed work," school officials said. "Mrs. Jane is very conscientious about ensuring the safety for all as she is always focused on prevention. She is always friendly, communicates well and cooperates with other custodians to create a smoothly functioning work environment. Furthermore, she takes great pride in the appearance of our campus and wants every visitor to be impressed by the cleanliness."
Carter Realty cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Carter Realty of Valdosta with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate becoming a new member of the chamber and to promote its services to the Valdosta community.
Carter Realty is a real estate broker agency that serves people in buying, selling, leasing and renting residential and commercial properties, chamber officials said in a statement.
Harvey Carter, owner, is a licensed broker in Georgia and Florida and is a Valdosta native, and he said he is excited to establish his business in his hometown.
"We are not just a realtor," Carter said. "We are a ministry that helps people improve their lives."
Carter has sold automobiles and real estate to more than 3,000 customers for 28 years and he takes pride in being able to enrich others' lives, chamber officials said.
"I love what I do. It is life-changing," Carter said. "We plan on helping to enrich the community and revitalize the community. We will make places of ruin and waste look like the Garden of Eden."
The chamber said it has given Carter Realty the exposure needed to connect with other chamber members and the community.
For additional information about Carter Realty, call (229) 740-6054 or (229) 300-7701.
Wingate by Wyndham cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Wingate by Wyndham, Valdosta/Moody Air Force Base with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to "celebrate a new and exciting beginning," chamber officials said in a statement.
Known as one of Valdosta’s best places to stay, Wingate by Wyndham, Valdosta/Moody AFB takes pride in giving its guests a comfortable and memorable experience, chamber officials said.
Rick Oelkers, general manager, said meeting people from around the world with different cultures is a great experience.
During the time of a global pandemic, Wingate by Wyndham, Valdosta/Moody "continues striving to provide the highest level of hospitality with their one-of-a-kind service," chamber officials said.
Through the years, Wingate by Wyndham, Valdosta/Moody AFB has received many awards for their outstanding service.
“We have been selected to the Trip Advisor Hall of Fame for receiving the Trip Advisor certificate of excellence more than five consecutive years,” Oelkers said. “We were voted into the Top 10 pet-friendly properties in the country by Trip Advisor. We also won on the LaQuinta Guest Choice Award for the guest’s favorite property. Nominee for the chamber customer service award in 2019."
Oelkers praised his team for its exceptional hospitality.
“My team is the best I have ever had in hospitality I would stack my team up against any other property to include five-star resorts.”
Wingate by Wyndham, Valdosta/Moody AFB joined the chamber in 1987.
Oelkers said the chamber has provided an opportunity for the hotel to network with other businesses working toward a common goal.
For more information about Wingate by Wyndham, Valdosta/Moody AFB, call (229) 247-7755.
