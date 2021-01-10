Cinnaholic 'rolls' out new store
VALDOSTA – Cinnaholic has announced that a location will open in January at 1609 Norman Drive, company officials said in a statement.
The grand opening signifies "meaningful and continued growth for the gourmet cinnamon roll chain," company officials said.
The new Valdosta location joins more than 40 existing locations in 15 states and Canada. Cinnaholic gained national attention after the company was featured on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank.”
The brand was also recently featured on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Cinnaholic began franchising in 2014 and has 20 locations under construction and nine others anticipated to start build-outs this year, company officials said.
Cinnaholic was on track to reach 50 locations by the end of 2020, company representatives said.
“Our customers can always expect a one-of-a-kind experience with Cinnaholic,” said Parth Patel, co-owner of the new Cinnaholic location in Valdosta. “I’m eager to share such a delicious dessert with the community. The concept is so unique and will serve a growing demographic in the region."
Harry, Shital and Parth Patel will work together to bring the plant-based bakery to Valdosta.
"The Patels are experienced Cinnaholic franchisees as they own and operate a thriving Cinnaholic location in Warner Robins, Ga.," company representatives said. "The Patels’ proven business experience has given them the foundation to grow Cinnaholic locally."
“As we continue to expand the Cinnaholic brand in Georgia, Valdosta was a clear choice for our next location,” said Heather Stennis, director of marketing at Cinnaholic. “Harry, Shital and Parth’s passion for the brand and business experience reflects the qualities we look for in franchise partners.”
“The Patels are the perfect people to continue to grow the Cinnaholic brand in southern Georgia,” said Spencer Reid, president of Cinnaholic. “Their commitment to the community is outstanding, and they truly understand the Cinnaholic concept and business model.”
As Cinnaholic of Valdosta opens, the bakery will be following strict health and safety guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and local government agencies. Extra precautions will be taken to ensure customer and employee safety.
For more information on Cinnaholic, visit www.cinnaholic.com.
McNeill, Pulver elected partners with Coleman Talley
VALDOSTA – Coleman Talley has announced that associate attorneys Brett McNeill and Ryan Pulver have been elected to the partnership effective Jan. 1, representatives of the law firm said in a statement.
“We are proud to name our two newest partners, both of whom represent our firm’s dedication to client service and vision for the future,” said Justin Scott, managing partner. “We congratulate them on their hard-earned accomplishment and look forward to their continued success and leadership in this new role.”
McNeill is a partner of the firm and focuses his practice on commercial transactions, real estate and construction law, firm representatives said.
McNeill advises clients on corporate and business law, entity organization, private equity and finance. A native of Douglas, he received his B.A. in political science from Valdosta State University in 2009 and his J.D. from Georgia State University School of Law in 2012.
He is a member of the American Bar Association and the State Bar of Georgia. McNeill was named to the Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” list for 2021.
Pulver is a partner in Coleman Talley’s Atlanta office. Pulver advises clients from a broad range of industries on navigating transactional and strategic matters including private equity, mergers and acquisitions, affordable housing, renewable energy and taxation, firm representatives said.
He regularly represents private investment funds in their formation, operation and investment transactions.
Pulver graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor of arts in political science in 2009. He obtained his juris doctor from the West Virginia University College of Law in 2014, where he was a member of the West Virginia Law Review.
Pulver is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and is admitted to practice before U.S. Tax Court, firm representatives said. Pulver was named to the Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” list for 2021.
Coleman Talley "is a leading mid-size law firm dedicated to providing trusted legal services for more than eight decades," firm representatives said. "The firm is committed to fostering industry-focused and lasting client relationships, representing clients throughout the Southeastern United States from offices in Valdosta and Atlanta, Georgia and Jacksonville, Florida."
Ascend makes HubSpot’s exclusive list
VALDOSTA – Ascend Inbound Marketing has announced it is on the exclusive list of HubSpot’s Advanced CMS Implementation Certified partners.
As one of the first 16 agencies worldwide named to the list, and the only one in Georgia to earn the designation, Ascend has been certified as a preferred HubSpot agency for advanced website projects, including highly complex CMS migrations, software integrations and custom website development, company representatives said in a statement.
The HubSpot Advanced CMS Implementation Certification "further validates Ascend’s ability to manage and implement sophisticated web projects by utilizing the powerful HubSpot platform," representatives said. "Ascend completed an extensive vetting process to earn the distinction."
“As more and more businesses move online, it’s becoming increasingly important for them to have a website that is both visually appealing and easy to use,” said Katie Ng-Mak, vice president of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. “Ascend has demonstrated they are highly skilled in handling complex website development projects and CMS migrations. I know they will add a ton of value for our customers.”
With experience ranging from complex e-commerce development to cutting-edge aesthetic design, Ascend has made a name as one of the top web design agencies in the HubSpot Solutions Partner ecosystem.
“One of our core beliefs is that if you give talented people the tools to succeed, they will do great work. Our web development team, led by Steven Carter and John Fuller, are key examples of this belief in action. I can’t express how proud I am of them and their work,” said Anne Shenton, chief executive officer of Ascend.
HubSpot offers a variety of certification options specifically for partners via HubSpot Academy, including the Solutions Partner certification. Through the Advanced CMS Implementation Certification, "partners that truly excel in a particular set of services and competencies are able to differentiate themselves accordingly and stand out in the directory for clients looking for these services," company representatives said. "This provides peace of mind for customers and more opportunities for partners."
Learn more about Ascend at ascendinbound.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.