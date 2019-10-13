Business Briefs

Stuckey’s becomes U-Haul Dealer
VALDOSTA — U-Haul Company of Georgia has announced that Stuckey’s Sunoco has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Valdosta community.
Stuckey’s Sunoco, 1833 W. Hill Ave., will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes, according to U-Haul representatives said.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is "revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck," representatives said. "Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees."
People can create an online account at uhaul.com.
Normal business hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. every day, representatives said; reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (229) 247-4793 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Valdosta-GA-31601/039697/.
Faisal Ijaz, Stuckey’s Sunoco owner, said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Lowndes County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.