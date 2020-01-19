Business Briefs

Compass Behavioral cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Compass Behavioral and Developmental Consultants, LLC with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its new office.
For the past six years, Compass Behavioral and Developmental Consultants, LLC has educated, advocated and guided families with quality researched-based behavioral treatment, chamber officials said.
Compass’ certified therapists are "passionate about improving the lives of those living with autism spectrum disorders by providing quality Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for children and adults," chamber officials said.
Compass was established in Valdosta and has expanded to Thomasville, Warner Robins and Hinesville.
For more information about Compass Behavioral and Developmental Consultants, visit 3121 N. Oak St. Ext. or call (800) 832-9419.
