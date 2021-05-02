SGMC names diagnostic breast navigator
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center named Lori Trouille as its diagnostic breast navigator.
Trouille is an advanced nurse practitioner who has been with SGMC for 21 years, hospital officials said in a statement.
Trouille will serve as a consistent care coordinator assessing the health care barriers and the physical, psychological and social needs of breast cancer patients. Diagnostic breast navigators work closely with patients, answering questions and helping to calm fears, hospital officials said.
"It is my goal to empower patients and reduce stress, as much as possible, to make their journey more bearable," Trouille said.
Trouille will work with a multidisciplinary team that includes surgery, radiology, pathology and oncology professionals who collaborate to ensure SGMC meets best practice guidelines.
"We know a lot of the people coming to see us; they are our neighbors and friends. They are our community. It is my privilege to now be a part of such an amazing team who work to heal others," she said.
Trouille graduated from Valdosta State University with a master's in nursing. She is married to Allen and together they have two children, Colton and Parker.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. SGMC offers a full continuum of breast cancer care to include diagnostic imaging, surgical specialists, cancer treatment and recovery support.
Breast cancer patients make up about 20% of the patients treated at SGMC's Pearlman Cancer Center. The Center is Accredited by the Commission on Cancer and equipped with advanced treatment technology.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
SGMC names security director
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center announced the promotion of Tracy Hill to director of security.
Hill has been with SGMC since 2005 and has worked within the security field for more than 25 years, hospital officials said in a statement.
She will oversee safety and security for SGMC's campuses. Hill will coordinate all aspects of the security management plan and ensure the safety and provision of its hospitals.
Hill thanked God and SGMC's leadership for providing her the opportunity to serve.
"I am excited about making SGMC one of the safest hospital campuses and plan on focusing on workplace violence and a secure management plan. Being able to build my skills and continue to develop in a growing company is important and a huge blessing," Hill said.
Hill was raised in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and completed the majority of her schooling there. She currently holds the following certifications: State of Georgia Basic Security Officer, Electrical Weapon Taser, FEMA and Hospital Based First Receiver Decontamination Operations.
Hill is married to Freddie and together they have nine children.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Wilkinson’s named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – Wilkinson’s was named the Leading Business of the Week, according to the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
Wilkinson’s is a local, family-owned workroom that was incorporated in 1969. The textile business specializes in luxury bedding, decorative pillows and all types of window treatments, chamber officials said in a statement.
Amid the pandemic, Wilkinson’s began selling fabric face masks in addition to its normal products. All products are made in the USA and thousands of fabrics and trims are stocked. Although Wilkinson’s is based out of Valdosta, 98% of its sales are web-based, chamber officials said.
"Wilkinson’s has closed their retail sales outlet, but they are still helping with custom orders and fabrics by appointment only," chamber officials said. More information: Call (229) 242-4078 to set up an appointment.
"The continuous challenge of the way products are taken to the market for Wilkinson’s makes it enjoyable and interesting to work there."
The chamber works with the business and recognizes the long-term membership of Wilkinson’s.
“The chamber raises awareness of businesses in the Valdosta-Lowndes area by showing support for investment, creativity and employment,” Fred Wilkinson, owner, said.
Wilkinson’s is located at 707 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard. For more information, call (229) 242-4072 or visit wilkinsontextiles.com.
The Leading Business of the Week program is made possible by Comfort Keepers.
Thomas joins SGMC internal medicine
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced that Dr. Joseph Thomas, M.D., internal medicine, has joined SGMC internal medicine.
SGMC internal medicine is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is "the largest multi-specialist group in the region with a growing number of providers," hospital officials said in a statement.
Thomas has been practicing medicine in Valdosta since 1995 and will continue seeing patients at his office located at 410 Connell Road, Suite T.
Thomas said he is excited to join SGMC.
"SGMC has a commitment to customer-centered, competent, compassionate and cost-effective care and I find these things very important for my patients continued care," he said.
Thomas said patients can expect him to care, communicate and collaborate with them. He added to have a lasting physician and patient relationship these three things are necessary.
"I connect with my patients by listening, being empathetic and encouraging. Patients need to feel connected not only to me but to my staff as well," Thomas said.
Thomas received his medical degree from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn. He completed his residency at East Tennessee State University, College of Medicine in internal medicine.
He completed his internship at Vanderbilt University and is American board certified in internal medicine.
Thomas is married to his high school sweetheart, Rita, and together they have three adult children and six grandchildren. In his free time, he said he enjoys traveling and exploring nature.
Thomas is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 242-9565.
SGMC's Physician Network has more than 50 physicians in the specialties of primary care, internal medicine, cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, vascular surgery, oncology, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, pulmonology, infectious disease, occupational medicine, general surgery, colorectal surgery, endocrine surgery and wound care.
For more information visit sgmc.org.
SGMC honors Lindsey as Hospital Hero
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Shawn Lindsey, radiology tech, as the hospital hero at the April board of directors meeting.
Lindsey has been a radiology tech at the SGMC Berrien campus since October 1998, hospital representatives said in a statement. He was recognized for always being a team player and for continuously delivering excellent care.
Lindsey was also recognized for helping out in all areas of the hospital and always putting the needs of patients first no matter the situation.
"Shawn truly goes above and beyond for our hospital," said Richard Huth, SGMC Berrien campus administrator. "During the summer of 2020, the grass was in desperate need of mowing and Shawn brought his mower to work and cut the grass after completing his shift. He loves his hospital and his community. Shawn is truly dedicated to this organization and his community and it shows in his work ethics."
Lindsey continues to serve in his free time when he coaches basketball, baseball and football at the Berrien County Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.