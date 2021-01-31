Ace of Fades cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ace of Fades Barbershop, Phase II to celebrate the grand opening of its new facility.
Ace of Fades Barbershop, Phase II is a "barbershop for gentlemen looking to unwind while experiencing top notch grooming," chamber officials said in a statement.
Although the location may be new, "customers can rest assured that they are in good, qualified hands as owner and operator Arthur Lee Weatherspoon III has been doing business for over 30 years, half of which being at the original Ace of Fades location on West Hill Avenue."
“Although women are welcomed, Ace of Fades Barbershop, Phase II is a modern barbershop that offers today’s gentlemen a setting where they can sit back, relax and experience the new age style of male grooming services,” Weatherspoon said.
Weatherspoon is optimistic about the future of the location and plans to introduce skin care someday.
”I want to introduce our clients to therapy of skin healing. We want to provide more ... at this location,” Weatherspoon said.
Ace of Fades Barbershop, Phase II recently joined the chamber and is excited to continue reaping the benefits of being a chamber member.
“The chamber has given me the opportunity to network with other business owners who are impacting the community in ways I tend to and those who can also provide the essential tools needed to thrive in our community,” Weatherspoon said.
For more information about Ace of Fades Barbershop, Phase II, visit 1835 Norman Drive or call (229) 232-2863.
Yurcisin joins SGMC Surgical Specialists
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center welcomes Dr. Geoff Yurcisin, MD, general surgery.
Yurcisin joins SGMC’s vast network of surgical specialists who are trained in a range of specialties which include general surgery, plastic surgery, neurological surgery, cardiothoracic surgery and vascular surgery, hospital officials said in a statement.
Yurcisin cares for a broad spectrum of surgical disease processes within the abdomen, gallbladder, skin and soft tissues, breast and alimentary tract, hospital officials said. These include open and laparoscopic approaches to include hernia repairs.
Yurcisin received his medical degree from Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at Prisma Health in Greenville, S.C., alongside SGMC surgeons Dr. Jared Sanders and Dr. James Davis.
Yurcisin said he values transparency and connecting with patients on a personal level to help understand their specific diagnosis in order to help patients make the best decision for themselves.
“My patients can expect me to be their advocate and to freely and openly discuss how I best can or cannot help them,” Yurcisin said.
Yurcisin is married to Christina and together they have two children.
“I look forward to having a great place to raise my young family and being able to work with partners I know and trust to help the people of South Georgia,” he said.
Yurcisin is accepting appointments. To schedule an appointment with Yurcisin, call (229) 433-1711. The SGMC Surgery Suite is located in the Professional Building at 2409 N. Patterson St.
Zenobia earns hand therapy certification
VALDOSTA – Daniel Zenobia, occupational therapist, at South Georgia Medical Center, recently achieved a subspecialty certification in hand therapy.
Zenobia is now a certified hand therapist after completing more than three years in the clinical setting with 4,000 hours practicing in hand therapy and passing a clinical and theory based test over rehabilitation, hospital officials said in a statement.
“I’ve always wanted to be a CHT, ever since I began in this career, which was in 2003. I returned to grad school in 2012 to finish my training and successfully passed this arduous exam while working full time and raising three active boys,” Zenobia said.
Zenobia said he is excited to have received his CHT to better serve the community. In Zenobia’s free time, he enjoys the sport of triathlon and playing guitar.
South Georgia Medical Center provides a number of comprehensive rehabilitation services at two locations — at the main campus in Valdosta and at SGMC Lanier Campus in Lakeland.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Colony expands retail team
VALDOSTA — Colony Bank recently promoted Jennifer Parks and Robin McCormick, both formerly vice presidents – banking center managers, to the newly created positions of regional retail coordinators.
Parks and McCormick will each oversee 11 of the Colony banking centers throughout Georgia, bank representatives said in a statement.
Parks joined Colony Bank as vice president – banking center manager of Centerville in 2018. Prior to joining Colony, she served in leadership roles at Middle Georgia-based banks for 25 years, including market leader of BB&T, appraisal coordinator at Morris Bank, branch manager at Certus Bank and branch manager at SunTrust.
She is working to obtain her bachelor’s in organizational leadership this year from Mercer University. Parks has been active in the community to include the Warner Robins Rotary where she will be serving as president for the 2021-22 year, member of the Centerville housing team and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army.
Parks and her husband, Johnny, have six children and four grandchildren. She is a member of Unity Baptist Church in Bonaire where she has served with the finance team and nursery team. Parks said she enjoys spending time with family, visiting her oldest daughter in Alaska and trying new recipes.
McCormick joined Colony Bank as a lending assistant in 2002 and recently served as vice president – banking center manager of Valdosta Camelot. Prior to joining Colony, she served at Southern Georgia-based banks for more than 30 years, including customer service representative at Barnett Bank in Thomasville and lending assistant at Park Avenue Bank in Valdosta.
McCormick holds an associate’s in business administration from South Georgia State College in Waycross. She serves as a Community Partner in Education in Valdosta. McCormick and her husband, Steve, have two children, five grandchildren and a great-grandchild. She is an active member of First United Methodist Church. McCormick said she enjoys spending time with her family, gardening and reading.
“We are very pleased to reward Jennifer and Robin’s hard work and dedication to our company and customers through this promotion," said Reagan Miller, chief retail officer of Colony Bankcorp. "Since joining Colony Bank, both of these ladies have distinguished themselves as dedicated professionals and valuable resources, and their extensive banking experience gives us great confidence in their leadership abilities. We congratulate both Jennifer and Robin in their new roles with Colony Bank and look forward to their continued contributions to our Retail team.”
For more information, visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the company on Facebook or on Twitter @colony_bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.