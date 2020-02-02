Realtors board presents awards
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Realtors named the 2019 Realtor of the Year and Spirit Award recipients at a recent luncheon.
Suzanne Montgomery received the 2019 Realtor of the Year award which encompasses Realtor Spirit, civic activity, business accomplishments and local board volunteerism, board members said.
Amelia Hidy and Minnette Suddarth both received the 2019 Realtor Spirit Award. Recipients of this award must embody both outstanding service to the Valdosta Board of Realtors as well as professionalism that goes above and beyond, board members said.
"All of these women give their best in each endeavor they undertake," board members said/
Mizell named leading business
VALDOSTA – Offering the latest fresh styles and trends for the past 52 years, Mizell Floor Covering and Interior Inc. is a one stop shop for all interior needs.
Passionate about the providing the utmost customer service, Mizell representatives said they enjoy interacting with both new and repeat customers.
“I love meeting new customers everyday as well as my repeat customers that have become great friends through the years,” Stephanie Mizell said.
Since 1982, Mizell has been a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber does a great job promoting the importance of local family businesses,” Mizell said.
For more information about Mizell Floor Covering and Interior Inc., visit 423 Connell Road or call (229) 244-2333.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
Lee Office named leading business
VALDOSA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Lee Office Equipment Company as the Leading Business of the Week.
Founded in 1949 by U.S. World War II veteran Joe Lee, Lee Office Equipment Company has become the one-stop office supply shop for the Valdosta and South Georgia community, chamber officials said.
“All of us at Lee would say we love the business relationships we’ve developed over the many years of service to our friends in the South Georgia community,” said Tag Welch, vice president. “These friendships have gone beyond business dealings into our schools, churches, teams and civic organizations. Another thing we love is helping people every day in their business decisions.
"Some decisions as simple as what type of pen to use or as complicated as placing 100 employees efficiently in workspace, bring us enjoyment.”
Lee continues to give its customers an all-out experience from the time of purchase to the destination, chamber officials said.
“As previously mentioned, we are geared up for service,” Welch said. “Free desk-top delivery still differentiates us from most e-commerce or big box stores. Buy a case of copy paper from the other guys and you’d better be big and strong because you will have to handle it from your door or dock to where it will be used. Lee Office carries it to its final destination.”
One great accomplishment Lee is proud of is the years of service in the Valdosta and South Georgia community, chamber officials said.
“Seventy years in business is our greatest accomplishment to date," Welch said. "You can fake bad service and business principles for a little while, but not 70 years.”
Lee is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“In the '70s and '80s, until we became more established, the chamber was an avenue for new contacts and relationships,” Welch said.
Joe Lee had a huge influence on the Valdosta-Moody Air Force Base relationship, by being in leadership and sponsoring Red Carpet events for new military personnel in our community. While methods continue to change in business relations, the message of the chamber must remain consistent in attracting, developing and farming new and existing business, chamber officials said.
For more information about Lee Office Equipment Company, visit 201 W. Hill Ave., or call (229) 244-0177.
T3 Outdoors Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union presented T3 Outdoors with the January Small Business of the Month Award.
Opening in Valdosta 10 years ago, the business originally started out as a small gun shop, chamber officials said. It has now grown exponentially in both physical size and merchandise.
T3 Outdoors is a gun and accessories mall that sells not only guns, but holsters, knives, hunting products, safes, fishing gear, animal feed and everyday wear, chamber officials said.
“We outgrew our old location in 2019 and have much more space now in our new, permanent home,” said Jud Tanner, owner.
The new location features a barn-like display and weathered wood that was once a part of local, historic structures.
Though the business continues to grow and stays on trend with the changing times, "the business still maintains that old, friendly and familiar feel you get from a general store," chamber officials said.
Along with that family feel, T3 Outdoors prides itself on excellent customer service, chamber officials said.
"They make it a goal to build a good rapport with any and all that they meet and provide services to," chamber officials said.
“We never let a customer leave without offering to load up their car for them and make sure they are sent off with a smile,” Tanner said. “We may be a business, but we are also here to build relationships with our customers.”
T3 Outdoors also does its best to be a large part of the local community.
“Whether it be to donate our products for a raffle or auction or donate money to someone with health-care needs, we just like to keep our help local to give back to the community,” Tanner said.
To find out more information on T3 Outdoors, contact them at (229) 247-4343, visit 1737 Gornto Road or T3Outdoors.com.
City names Employees of the Month
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson and City Engineer Pat Collins honored Scott Nobles, Anthony Manning, Eddie Cribbs, Shawn Massey, Terrance Brown, Benjie Vann and Joe Baker as the January 2020 Employees of the Month at the Jan. 23 Valdosta City Council meeting.
Nobles, Manning, Cribbs, Massey, Brown, Vann and Baker received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and their names appear on a plaque displayed in City Hall, city officials said.
Nobles, Manning, Cribbs, Massey, Brown, Vann and Baker work for the City of Valdosta Engineering Department in the stormwater division.
The stormwater division is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the stormwater conveyance system which includes cleaning, maintaining and repairing more than 5,800 catch basins, 170 miles of storm pipes, 775 outfalls, 33 miles of drainage ditches, 22 city detention/retention ponds and sweeping 350 miles of streets, chamber officials said.
During the summer of 2019, the stormwater division was prompted to investigate a hole that had developed in the center of the road on Wisenbaker Lane. Due to the conditions of the aging storm pipe, the city was forced to close the road and replace the corroded pipes with a precast concrete box culvert.
The replacement and improvement would help with water quality, protect the roadway, reduce the chances of local flooding and deliver a longer service life, city officials said.
Typical box culverts are designed, cured and delivered within an eight- to 12-week timeframe. The city moved forward in purchasing the culvert to eliminate unexploited time.
During the manufacturing process, the department proposed to bid out the installation of the culvert due to time restraints on the stormwater crew, city officials said.
"A year had barely passed since the stormwater crew had taken the challenge to install its first box culvert located just upstream on South Lee Street," city officials said. "It would have cost the City of Valdosta $187,300 to install the culvert. Knowing the capabilities and skills of the stormwater crew, we chose to use an in-house, seven-man crew to replace the aging storm pipes.
"The time of year was not ideal due to it being mid-summer and high temperatures. Also, working inside a box culvert is definitely not appealing to everyone. However, each person showed dedication and devotion to this project with no hesitation or complaints."
The crew's responsibilities included removing the existing pipe and preparing the site, scheduling and unloading boxes, diverting water drainage, establishing a line and grade for installation, setting 16 boxes and wing walls, and backfilling and preparing for paving.
The stormwater crew identified the problem, determined the solution, vetted proposals and completed installation in three weeks. By completing the project in-house, the stormwater division was able to replace the deteriorating pipe for merely $26,690.42.
The cost includes fully loaded staff time, equipment rental and materials, city officials said.
With previous experiences and willingness, the stormwater crew saved the city $160,609.58, city officials said.
"The City of Valdosta applauds the Stormwater Division Employees for their dedication, exemplary work ethic and for being named the January 2020 Employee of the Month," they said.
