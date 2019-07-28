Jac’s named Business of Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and Renasant Bank presented Jac’s Bowling Lanes Inc. with the July Small Business of The Month Award.
Since 1985, Jac’s Bowling Lanes has delivered classic family-fun to the community of Valdosta.
“We pride ourselves in offering the community an affordable and enjoyable place to bring their family,” Brett Daughtery said.
“In our industry, it’s all about giving our guests the best experience possible. When you bowl, you don’t leave with anything in your hands, so we have to make sure they leave with good memories and an incredible experience."
Jac’s Bowling Lanes is a place for bowlers of all ages and levels, chamber representatives said. The family-owned business is committed to providing an outlet of fun for all families and residents of Valdosta.
It also caters to individuals with special needs. The bowling alley is dedicated to working with organizations to ensure the business properly accommodates people with special needs, chamber representatives said.
“Since bowling is a unique sport which accommodates any person’s challenges, we believe it is our duty to the community to provide a free outlet for those individuals to join together and participate in a sport that can be catered to specifically to them,” Daughtery said.
Birthday parties are popular with the younger crowd at Jac’s Bowling Lanes. Bumpers can easily be pulled up to assist. A fully equipped party room is also readily available.
For the more serious bowlers in Valdosta, Jac’s Bowling Lanes loves presenting a challenge, chamber representatives said. The bowling alley hosts several leagues a year, including a junior league for children.
For more information, visit Jac’s Bowling Lanes, 406 Connell Road, or call (229) 242- 2695.
Holiday Inn named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Holiday Inn Express & Suites as the Leading Business of the Week.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites has been a chamber member since it opened in 2009, chamber representatives said. Despite opening in the middle of a recession, the hotel worked hard to remain active in the community and has thrived from the start.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites is located off Exit 18, "making it a perfect location for travelers along Interstate 75," chamber representatives said. "They love being a visitor’s first impression of Valdosta and are happy to give them a warm welcome.
"When staying at this hotel, experience is second to none. There is a fresh breakfast bar, a swimming pool, internet access and a fitness center open to all. The guests always come first at the Holiday Inn Express, which was the motivating factor for their recent renovation."
“We have recently completely renovated the first-floor public areas and we are in the planning stages to renovate all guest rooms,” Ty O’Steen, manager, said.
In addition to overnight guests, Holiday Inn Express hosts many community members in its spacious conference room.
“The chamber does an exceptional job and our company appreciates everything the chamber does to promote our business throughout the community,” O’Steen said.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week
Southern Point welcomes Pate
VALDOSTA – Southern Point Investment Partners welcomes Jo Pate to its team.
Pate became a member of Southern Point Investment Partners July 8, company representatives said. She brings more than 25 years of experience to the table along with a variety of skills she can utilize to assist her clients develop their financial plan as well as manage wealth.
Pate said she enjoys spending her time cultivating relationships with her clients, which she believes is essential in the financial planning process.
As a member of Southern Point Investment Partners, she will be able to assist clients develop and execute their financial plan while providing guidance along the way, company representatives said.
When out of the office, she said she enjoys spending time with her family, which includes her two daughters and four grandchildren. She also enjoys maintaining a healthy lifestyle and meeting new people in her free time.
“We are very excited to welcome Jo to Southern Point. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our firm,” said Jared McGahee, CFP, co-chief executive officer.
With more than 90 years of combined market experience, Southern Point Investment Partners has been serving South Georgia and North Florida for three years and looks forward to growing more in the future, company representatives said.
Bush partners with TD Ameritrade
VALDOSTA – Bush Wealth Management announces a new partnership with TD Ameritrade Institutional beginning Aug. 1.
Along with the new partnership, Bush Wealth will become its own registered investment advisor firm and report directly to the SEC.
Stacy Bush, Kent Patrick and Courtney Gooding will be investment advisory representatives under the new RIA, with all investment decisions made locally by fee-only financial advisors with clients’ best interests in mind, company representatives said.
Bush Wealth Management is one of the only RIA firms in the South Georgia/North Florida region.
“This transition will allow us to serve our clients with more transparency, better technology and a superior experience. Our clients have trusted us for years with their wealth, it is our responsibility to be a good steward and to serve them with excellence.” said Stacy Bush, president and chief executive officer. “We feel becoming a fee-only RIA advisor is the best way and the only way going forward to serve in our region. TD Ameritrade is a leader in this space and we’re happy to be bringing them on board at Bush Wealth Management.”
Additionally, Patrick and Gooding have been promoted to vice president, company representatives said.
Patrick will continue to serve as a wealth advisor with expanded strategic responsibilities. He has been with Bush Wealth full-time since graduating with a degree in finance from Valdosta State University in 2013.
Gooding will continue to manage day-to-day operations and client service with expanded operational responsibilities. She has been with Bush Wealth since February 2017 and previously worked for a local financial institution after graduating from Georgia Tech with a degree in business management.
