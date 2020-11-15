Vu joins SGMC Gastroenterology
VALDOSTA – Loan Vu, DO, FACOI, gastroenterology, has joined South Georgia Medical Center gastroenterology.
SGMC Gastroenterology is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the largest multi-specialty group in the region, hospital officials said in a statement.
Vu comes to Valdosta from East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. She specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions that affect the GI tract. This includes the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine (colon) and biliary system, including the liver, pancreas, gallbladder and bile ducts, hospital officials said.
For more than 10 years, Vu has treated a variety of diseases, including hepatitis, gastric reflux, irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease.
Vu received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences in Kansas City, Mo. She did her residency at Plaza Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, and completed her fellowship at Plaza Hospital and John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
Vu is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology and is a fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists.
Vu is certified in endoscopic ultrasound by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Obesity Associations, and American College of Osteopathic Internal Medicine.
To schedule an appointment with Vu, call (229) 433-4310. SGMC Gastroenterology is located in the Surgery Center, 2417 N. Patterson St.
Best Western Plus Valdosta recognized
VALDOSTA — The Best Western Plus Valdosta Hotel & Suites in Valdosta received the coveted M.K Guertin Award, Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ most prestigious honor recognizing top-performing hotels within the company.
The award was presented this week at Best Western’s first-ever virtual convention in front of a large virtual audience consisting of hoteliers across the company’s brand portfolio, corporate staff and senior leadership, and industry partners and peers, company representatives said in a statement.
The M.K. Guertin Award is held in high regard as hotels that receive this award "best represent the vision of Best Western’s founder and demonstrate exceptional levels of quality, guest satisfaction and dedication to the brand," representatives said. "The hotels must also meet other brand standards and membership requirements to qualify for this award."
The Best Western Plus Valdosta Hotel & Suites is one of only 60 hotels out of more than 2,200 Best Western-branded properties in North America to receive this award.
“The M.K. Guertin award holds a lot of meaning to our brand, as it is named after our founder and recognizes properties that best demonstrate our foundational commitment to providing superior customer care,” said Peter Kwong, chairman of the board of directors for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “It’s a privilege to recognize the Best Western Plus Valdosta Hotel & Suites with this award, as this outstanding hotel team delivers extraordinary guest experiences and serves as a leading example of our brand.”
Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ virtual convention presented a unique opportunity for the company to "gather and celebrate its many success despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020," company representatives said. "Award recognitions such as this one were among the many meaningful highlights of the event, and reinforce the brand’s unwavering commitment to lead the industry in superior customer care."
