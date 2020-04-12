Carter named best in state
VALDOSTA – Frank Carter III, managing director – investments of Wells Fargo Advisors in Valdosta, has been recognized on the 2020 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list by Forbes.
The accolade "represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their mind – helping their clients succeed," according to Wells Fargo representatives in a statement.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the 2020 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors,” Carter said. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”
Carter has more than 28 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of Valdosta State University and earned a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from the Langdale School of Business.
The Forbes 2020 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.
Vannoy opens Brightway Insurance
VALDOSTA – Austin Vannoy has opened a Brightway Insurance Agency.
"The company is pleased to announce that insurance veteran and now Brightway Agency owner, Austin Vannoy, has opened Brightway, The Vannoy Agency in Valdosta," according to a statement from company representatives.
Vannoy is working from his home because of the coronavirus pandemic, but normality returns, he’ll work out of his new office located at 2935 N. Ashley St., in Suite 115 (near Jac’s Bowling Lanes), representatives said.
Vannoy started with Brightway a year ago as one of the first insurance professionals to enter the company’s new pathway to agency ownership – the independent agent program. He is the first Brightway independent agent to transition to an agency owner with the company, company representatives said.
Before joining Brightway, Vannoy worked for a State Farm Agency for three years. He has lived in Valdosta for the past 20 years and earned a bachelor of arts in English from Valdosta State University.
Vannoy is a member of Community Partners in Education, Toastmasters and CrossPointe Church. He and his wife of 10 years, Nikki, have two children. For fun, he reads, exercises and spends time with his children.
As a Brightway agency owner, he said he looks forward to continuing to build on the trust he’s built with his friends and neighbors during the past year to provide expert counsel to even more people in the community.
Brightway, the Vannoy Agency offers customized home, condo, renters, auto, flood, RV, motorcycle, boat and umbrella insurance policies from numerous insurance brands including Amelia Underwriters, Appalachian Underwriters, Burns and Wilcox, Hagerty, Kemper Personal, Nationwide, Progressive, Safeco, State Auto, Tower Hill Specialty, Universal Property and Casualty, USLI, etc.
Brightway’s corporate office staff provides expertise and support in areas including customer service, accounting, marketing, distribution, business analytics, carrier appointments, licensing, on-boarding, training, hiring and retaining personnel.
For more information about Brightway, The Vannoy Agency, visit BrightwayVannoy.com or call (229) 269-4044. More information on Brightway, visit BrightwayDifference.com.
