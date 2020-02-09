Herring Septic cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Herring Septic Service, Inc. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to observe its new chamber membership and business expansion.
Craig Wisenbaker, owner, purchased Herring Septic Service eight years ago. At the time, it was a small business with only one pump truck and few services offered. The business has since expanded, chamber officials said.
“Over the past eight years, we have added an additional pump truck and services including repairs and replacement of drain field and jetting, new septic and drain field installations, pump station repairs and septic inspections,” Wisenbaker said.
Herring Septic Service is a company "dedicated to making sure that all your septic tank needs are handled correctly and in a timely manner," chamber officials said. "They are also adamant that their work has a positive effect on the environment."
“At Herring Septic Service, our aim is to provide the type of septic services that keep our clients’ waste removal systems running smoothly and our environment protected,” Wisenbaker said.
Five years into ownership, Wisenbaker brought his son on board. With his help, the business has grown, chamber officials said.
"The father-son team brings a family-oriented feel in all they do, which is a priority at Herring Septic Service," chamber officials said.
For more information on Herring Septic Services visit herringsepticservice.com, email info@herringsptic.com, or call (229) 356-1786.
Moyer’s Pressure Washing cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Moyer’s Pressure Washing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to observe its becoming a new chamber member and to share its business with the community.
Moyer’s Pressure Washing specializes in cleaning residential and commercial properties by using a soft-wash method, chamber officials said.
“As a pressure-washing business, we are always looking for innovative ways to complete our jobs, one of which is by using the soft-wash method to ensure a clean property with no damage,” said Brandon Moyer, owner. “We take pride in being called, 'South Georgia’s soft wash experts.'"
In addition to becoming a new chamber member, Moyer is new to the community, chamber officials said. Originally from Albany, Moyer said he is excited for the move to Valdosta and the opportunity to expand his business and meet prospective customers.
“As a mobile business, I am able to go to my customers for all of their exterior cleaning needs, but I chose to primarily locate in Lowndes County because I see potential for my business to grow and prosper,” Moyer said. “I love what I do because I enjoy being able to see the smile on my customer’s face when I have restored their property back to its original glory.”
According to Moyer, the Valdosta-Lowndes chamber has provided the opportunity for his business to advertise and meet other business owners in the community.
For more information about Moyer’s Pressure Washing, call (229) 449-5493.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.