Business Briefs

SGMC welcomes Dr. Varn
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center and its campuses and affiliates recently welcomed Dr. Matthew Varn, MD in the specialty of internal medicine as one of the newest members of its medical staff.
Varn joins Griner Medical Group and will be seeing patients in his practice and at SGMC, hospital officials said in a statement.
Varn received his bachelor of science from Valdosta State University and his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at the Mercer University internal medicine program at Navicent Health in Macon, where he served as chief resident, hospital representatives said.
He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
"He is married to Dr. Jessica Varn, who is a dentist in Valdosta, and they are blessed with four beautiful daughters," hospital officials said. "He enjoys fly fishing, programming and spending time with friends and family."
Herndon receives Decade Award
VALDOSTA – The Herndon Company was honored at the Home Builders Association Annual meeting at Quail Branch Lodge.
The company received the Member of the Decade Award along with Stacy Touchton receiving the Affiliate Member of the Year and Tammy McLendon receiving the Presidential Choice Award, company officials said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.