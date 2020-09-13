Lighting Concepts named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Lighting Concepts as a Leading Business of the Week.
Lighting Concepts is a lighting showroom and design center offering lights for both interior and exterior designs for residential and commercial use, chamber officials said in a statement. In addition to lighting, Lighting Concepts offers mirrors, artwork, ceiling fans, medallions, door and cabinet hardware, accessories, etc.
The store offers more than 150 product lines serving the retail, design, contractor and electrical industries.
Lighting Concepts “takes pride in providing outstanding customer service,” chamber officials said. “Their interior design team is ready and excited to answer any questions and offer help through the design process.”
“We love helping our customers design and create a beautiful, as well as comfortable space to suit their style,” said Jessica Harvey, design and sales representative.
Lighting Concepts is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
Harvey said the chamber has provided opportunities to meet, network and build relationships with other local businesses.
For more information, visit www. lightingconceptsllc.com or call (229) 249-8158.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
SGMC recognizes nurse for excellence
VALDOSTA – Justin Mercer, licensed practical nurse at South Georgia Medical Center, received the DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing care. The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation.
Mercer was nominated by a patient who said, “I stayed at SGMC and had the pleasure of having Justin care for me for a few days. In talking with him, he shared some of his personal experiences which made me feel seen and cared about in my recovery," hospital officials shared in a statement. "I always enjoy getting to connect with my health care team and Justin was the highlight of my stay; my level of interest in my care and the medical world in general was not frowned upon by him. He made me feel ‘more human-like’ and I cannot stress his generosity and care enough.”
Mercer has been with SGMC for four years.
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that includes compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors, hospital officials said. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “extraordinary nurse.” They also receive a beautiful sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org.
Bush Wealth leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Bush Wealth Management as the Leading Business of the Week.
Stacy Bush, owner, established Bush Wealth Management in 2004 as an independent financial advisory firm.
“Our firm takes a holistic approach to wealth management by not only managing clients’ assets, but also planning for their future and looking at the big financial picture,” said Courtney Gooding, vice president. “Our mission is to empower people to live comfortably by planning wisely.”
Bush Wealth takes "pride in implementing innovative technology solutions for clients, such as their Client Portal and Financial Planning Portal," chamber officials said.
Teamwork is key in providing clients with the “Bush Wealth Red Carpet experience,” chamber officials said. "The staff at Bush Wealth truly enjoys improving clients’ financial lives and values the developed personal relationships with each family that they serve."
Bush Wealth received the Chamber’s Small Business of the Year Award in years 2015 and 2019, and it is appreciative of the chamber’s aid in celebrating its milestones through the years.
“We appreciate the small business advocacy the chamber provides our community’s businesses. It’s certainly something we could not accomplish on our own,” Gooding said.
For more information, visit 2918 N. Oak St., Suite B, or call (229) 247-1474.
Georgia Living cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Georgia Living Senior Home Care with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 1, to observe becoming a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and to share its business with the community.
Georgia Living Senior Home Care provides award-winning, private, customized in-home care, chamber officials said in a statement. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist clients in maintaining independence in the comforts of home. Its mission is to bring exceptional services to the Valdosta community.
"With clients’ well-being as top priority, Georgia Living carefully tailors an individualized plan to fit their needs and preferences so that they experience the enhanced independence, dignity, safety and quality of life they deserve, wherever they call home," chamber officials said.
Not only does Georgia Living Senior Home Care offer award-winning home services, it provides career opportunities for people who want to make a lasting impact by serving others in their community.
Georgia Living is active in educating the community about how to care for seniors and raising awareness of the importance of a proper care plan, chamber officials said.
“We believe in partnering with local businesses, health care providers and senior health advocates to provide a resource for their patients that will support recommended therapies through companionship and reminders,” said Angie Reichert and Lindsay Jones, Georgia Living employees.
Numerous distinctions have been awarded to Georgia Living, including the Home Care Pulse Leader in Excellence award, as well as Best of Home Care Employer and Best of Home Care Leader of Excellence awards, all based on outstanding reviews from clients and caregivers, chamber officials said.
Georgia Living said it believes its greatest accomplishment is hearing the incredible testimonies from clients and their families about their influence in improving their quality of life.
Georgia Living Senior Home Care commends the chamber for always playing an important role in providing it with a community of like-minded individuals and businesses to accomplish their goals of having a continuous positive impact on seniors in the community.
“Through chamber events, forums and community involvement, we can reach those in the community in a way that we could not otherwise accomplish,” Reichert and Jones said in a statement. “Us cutting this ribbon is certainly a celebration, not only of becoming a member, but also a declaration to those in Valdosta and Lowndes County who would benefit from an extra set of caring hands. Georgia Living Senior Home Care is here to serve, and we are dedicated to doing just that in a safe and personalized manner.”
To learn more about its home care services, call (229) 227-5257.
