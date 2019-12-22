Business Briefs

Plastic Surgery Associates goes premium at chamber
VALDOSTA — Although new members of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, Plastic Surgery Associates jumped in with two feet joining at the premium level.
Owned and led by Dr. Sonya Merriman, Plastic Surgery Associates is committed to “providing high-quality services and care,” chamber officials said. “They fulfill the need of both cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery to those in South Georgia and North Central Florida.”
Merriman has been in practice for 28 years, 24 of which have been with Plastic Surgery Associates.
Some of the practice’s lesser known amenities fall within its business-within-a-business, the Aesthetic Center, which encompasses all non-surgical practices such as Botox, skin rejuvenation and laser hair removal.
“These procedures have been a part of our practice for years, but we have recently started our rebranding of the aesthetic center to let our patients know everything we provide,” Merriman said.
Offering procedures both surgical and non-surgical sets Plastic Surgery Associates apart from its competitors, chamber officials said.
“We are able to evaluate you from start to finish, providing the entire package,” said Mandy Parks, practice administrator.
The employees of Plastic Surgery Associates boast exceptional credibility. In addition to Dr. Merriman’s credentials, the aestheticians work closely under board certified surgeons, which is unique for a med-spa.
While customer service and quality practice will always be top priority, community involvement and connection ranks high on Plastic Surgery Associate’s list and played a part in its decision to join the chamber at the third highest level, chamber officials said.
“We were looking for more networking opportunities and a chance to be around other business owners,” Merriman said.
For this reason, Merriman said she is most looking forward to attending future Business After Hours events.
Parks said she is most excited about exploring different outlets it had yet to utilize, such as joining the chamber’s certified military friendly program.
“Certified military friendly is great for our marketing. It is helping us reach a different demographic we had been hoping to target,” Parks said.
For more information on Plastic Surgery Associates, call (229) 242-3002 or visit 230 Northside Drive.
Hanson named chief operating officer
VALDOSTA — IDP Properties has named Jeff Hanson as its new chief operating officer.
Hanson will assume the responsibility for the day-to-day operations of IDP, company officials said. Additionally, he will oversee asset and property management, corporate investments, strategic initiatives and business forecasting.
“Jeff’s extensive experience in banking, lending and finance have given him the expertise to help guide our company as we continue to expand our real estate portfolio. He is an important addition to our team,” said Rhett Holmes, president of IDP Properties.
Prior to joining IDP, Hanson had a successful career in community banking. In his 25 years in the industry, he served in a variety of managerial positions. Most recently, Hanson was the executive vice president and chief banking officer for Southwest Georgia Bank.
In this role, he managed the daily operations of the $550 million financial institution as well as staff of more than 60 employees, company officials said.
During his career, Hanson has “always seen the value of being an active part of the community in which he lives and works,” company officials said. “He has enjoyed serving on many civic organizations including the Valdosta/ Lowndes hamber of Commerce, where he served as chairman of the board.”
IDP Properties is a full-service real estate development firm headquartered in Valdosta that invests in and redevelops communities. The IDP team has completed more than $1 billion in projects and specializes in acquisitions, property management, consulting and development, company officials said.
