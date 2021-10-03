SGMC welcomes Hernandez Silen
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced Dr. Ana Margarita Hernandez Silen, M.D., in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, as one of the newest members of its medical staff.
Hernandez Silen joins Southern OB/GYN and will be seeing patients in the practice and at SGMC, hospital officials said in a statement.
Hernandez Silen received her medical degree from Central University of Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela. She completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany. She is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Hernandez Silen is fluent in Spanish and English and proficient in French.
Hernandez Silen is married to Joe and together they have three children, Julia, Ema and Jozsi. In her free time, she said she enjoys traveling, crafting, cooking and baking.
South Georgia Medical Center currently has 19 obstetricians on its medical staff.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
SGMC names Clark as Hospital Hero
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Nicole Clark, social worker, as the Hospital Hero at the September Hospital Authority meeting.
Clark has been with SGMC for 22 years and was recognized for "her compassion and commitment to those who are less fortunate," hospital officials said in a statement.
According to Jennifer Smith, case management director, Clark goes above and beyond in her role, even purchasing walkers for her patients that do not have insurance and are low income so they can discharge safely out of the hospital.
"Nicole is an experienced social worker who is known by colleagues for her skills in working with patients and families in challenging situations," Smith said. "She does so with the utmost kindness and respect and is very intuitive, identifying and preventing issues before they occur. Nicole takes time to orient new staff, be a resource to her teammates and provide outstanding care to her patients and their families."
Clark is known for her display of "human kindness which might include helping a homeless patient secure placement within a skilled nursing facility, calling local restaurants to get patients their favorite meal or ensuring patients in need of clothing have it," hospital officials said.
"There are so many examples of exceptional acts of kindness that I could give for Nicole. Nicole treats everyone equally with respect and dignity no matter their station in life. SGMC greatly benefits from the generosity and tireless effort that Nicole displays every day for her patients and coworkers," Smith said.
Clark received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Childress named food/nutrition dirctor
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has named Jason Childress as the director of food and nutrition.
Childress started with SGMC in early September, hospital officials said in a statement.
Childress graduated from the University of North Dakota with his certifications in dietary management and food protection.
Childress has been with Morrison Healthcare since February 2010, where he has held various regional positions to "execute company standards and core values," hospital officials said.
"My time with Morrison and the roles that I have held in the past have helped me grow as a professional. I'm excited to implement what I have learned and experienced in this role at SGMC," Childress said.
Childress added he plans to help further enhance the already positive reputation of the food and nutrition department.
"I feel that with my company experiences I will be able to bring innovation, enhanced offerings and optimal experiences for all guests, patients and community members through the power of food. Family is important to me, so I look forward to being close to my family and building my new family in the SGMC organization," he said.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
Pediatrician joins Southwell Medical Adel
ADEL – Dr. Katie Hudgens, M.D., internal medicine and pediatric physician, recently joined Southwell Medical Adel Primary Care.
Hudgens is available for pediatric and adult appointments at the clinic, as well as walk-ins, hospital officials said in a statement.
“I am excited to be back in South Georgia and serving the Cook County community here at Southwell Medical Adel Primary Care,” Hudgens said. “This is a great community, and I look forward to seeing community members at the clinic.”
Hudgens is a South Georgia native originally from Jesup. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and attended medical school at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta.
She completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.
“We are glad to have Dr. Hudgens join our team here at Southwell Medical Adel Primary Care,” said Garrett Mizell, practice manager at the clinic. “We are excited to have a physician with specific training in pediatrics so that we can better serve our community here.”
Walk-ins, same day appointments and scheduled appointments are all available at Southwell Medical Adel Primary Care, 172 M.J. Taylor Road. The clinic is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. Call (229) 896-8500 to make an appointment or visit www.mysouthwell.com/southwell-medical-adel-primary-care/ to learn more.
