Business Briefs

Asher’s Furniture cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce helped Asher’s Furniture Outlet, 3424 North Valdosta Road, celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Asher’s Furniture Outlet, formally Ashley Homestore, is located in the same building with the same friendly staff,” said Tony Strickland, operations manager.
Asher’s has been renamed because the store plans to carry brands other than Ashley furniture, including Lazy-Boy, Broyhill, United, Crown Mark, Live Styles, etc., chamber representatives said in a statement. The furniture store is named after owner Clay Gibson’s son, Asher. Gibson is originally from Waycross and owns furniture stores in Tifton, Waycross and Lake City, Florida.
“When we came to Valdosta as an Ashley Homestore almost 10 years ago, we wanted to offer Valdosta a shopping experience like never before. Now, with Asher’s Furniture Outlet, we are continuing to offer that same great experience,” Strickland said.
Asher’s Furniture Outlet offers multiple financing opportunities with interest-free financing, chamber representatives said.
“We are looking forward to serving the Valdosta area for many years to come,” Strickland said.
For more information, contact Tony Strickland, (229) 244-5979.
