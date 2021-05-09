McCall Architecture named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – McCall Architecture was named Leading Business of the Week by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
McCall companies include architecture, construction and management, chamber officials said in a statement.
"The versatile design firm of McCall Architecture has four decades of proven achievement," chamber officials said. "The firm has grown to serve a variety of clients in the Southeast since its beginning when it was founded in Valdosta in 1975."
R.R. McCall Jr., the firm’s founder, set the standard "for extraordinary service and the cost-efficient design across the life cycle of a building," chamber officials said. "Mr. McCall’s sons, John M. 'Mac' McCall and W. Russell McCall, joined the firm as principals to accommodate the ever-growing demand for the business’s services."
“We pride ourselves on operating with integrity and being exceptional stewards of our clients’ funds,” John M. McCall said.
One of McCall Architecture's biggest recent is the renovation and expansion of Lowndes High School.
Through the years, the chamber has saved money and generated business leads for McCall Architecture.
“The chamber has always been a driving force in our community, and we look forward to seeing how things continue to grow in the future,” McCall said.
McCall Architecture is located at 3308 Country Club Road. For general inquiries, call (229) 242-2551 or email at mail@mccallinc.com.
The Leading Business of the Week program is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
Ascend named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – Ascend Inbound Marketing was named Small Business of the Month by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union.
Founded in October 2015, Ascend is a consultancy specialized in marketing and sales strategy with creative design in the digital space. It offers businesses a reliable, high-quality alternative to in-house resources for design, website development, content strategy and mar-tech consulting, chamber officials said in a statement.
The business serves organizations from mid-market to enterprise-level in many industries throughout the United States.
Ascend is a majority women-owned business and was recently restructured under new ownership by three of its founders.
The Ascend team members have stayed majorly involved with community activities and boards during the last five years.
Anne Shenton, chief executive officer, has participated as a board member for the Children’s Advocacy Center, Valdosta North Rotary Club and Leadership Lowndes. Gretchen Elliot has been involved in the board of Partnership Health Center and John Fuller participated in Kairos Ministry.
Ascend has provided pro bono services such as website designing, hosting, logo design and discounted services to organizations such as Children’s Advocacy Center, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia and Leadership Lowndes.
It has sponsored the events and organizations such as Girls on the Run, Children’s Advocacy Center and Valdosta North Rotary Teacher Appreciation Dinner.
“Ascend is a proud chamber member and has been since our start,” Shenton said. “We deeply value our partnership with the chamber and the support you’ve provided us through the years.”
Even through the struggle of COVID-19, the three partners of Ascend formed an organization to raise awareness of financial support for businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic called South Georgia Collective, chamber officials said. It created a video series to highlight individuals and organizations impacted by the pandemic. In addition to that, an online store was also created to raise more than $500 for United Way’s COVID-19 relief efforts.
"Ascend has created knowledge-based jobs for young professionals in the community and will continue to hire the best talent that Valdosta/Lowndes County has to offer in the upcoming years," chamber officials said.
For more information on Ascend Inbound Marketing, contact (229) 588-2000.
SGMC honors DAISY Award winner
VALDOSTA – Jessica Porter, registered nurse at South Georgia Medical Center, was named the April DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary nursing care, hospital officials said in a statement.
According to the nomination, Porter went above and beyond to facilitate communication and display compassion toward a patient, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and positive for COVID-19, and her family.
The patient's daughter shared that her mother was admitted to a COVID-19 unit to begin her cancer treatment, hospital officials said. Being alone and unable to have visitors, her mother was scared and really wanted her children to be with her and to hug them one more time.
"Porter stepped up to fill that void; she sat with her mother, talked with her and ensured she had everything she needed to be comfortable," hospital officials said.
"She would hold mom's phone for 10-15 minutes so we could see her, cry with her and chat with her via facetime. Jessica even stayed over her schedule at times to make sure mom was given her treatments and other medications," read the nomination. "Her and mom bonded and really jived, as mom would say."
Porter went out of her way to help make the patient comfortable, even getting her items such as cocoa butter lotion, Gatorade and peanut butter crackers.
The patient's daughter said, "The day we made the decision to remove mom from life support, Jessica was off, but she drove to the hospital and dressed out just to be there with us and support us through the most difficult time in our lives. It was our first time meeting her but she felt like family."
"Jessica has been a nurse here for almost three years and has worked our COVID unit since day one. She is always up to date on her COVID research even on her days off. Jessica is an advocate for all patients and is truly remarkable. She has really stepped up and shined through this past year and we're glad to be able to recognize her with this prestigious award," said Emily Wetherington, SGMC nurse manager.
Porter has been with SGMC since July 2018.
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “extraordinary nurse.” They also receive a beautiful sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org.
Shoptaw joins SGMC CardioVascular Institute
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center welcomes Dr. James Shoptaw, M.D., cardiothoracic surgery.
Shoptaw joins SGMC’s CardioVascular Institute which is now comprised of three cardiothoracic surgeons and one vascular surgeon, hospital officials said in a statement.
Shoptaw has been practicing in cardiothoracic surgery for more than 22 years and specializes in carotid endarterectomies, revascularization procedures for lower extremities, abdominal aortic aneurysms, treatments for lung cancer and coronary artery disease.
Shoptaw received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He completed his general surgery residency and fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. He is American board certified in both surgery and thoracic surgery.
Shoptaw said patients can expect him to be honest and transparent with them as their physician.
“They say the three A's that make a good physician are availability, affability and ability. I'd like to think I'm available, I'm affable and I embark on things where I can help patients and be honest with them. When there is something I can't handle I will get someone who has a better breadth of experience in those areas to make sure that my patients are taken care of," Shoptaw said.
Shoptaw explained he is looking forward to living in South Georgia.
"Faith, family and the excellent opportunity to provide care at South Georgia Medical Center make Lowndes County an excellent place for us," Shoptaw said.
Shoptaw is married to Helen and together they have four boys, James, Robert, Samuel and William. In his free time, he said he enjoys spending time with his family, watching his boys participate in sporting activities, going to the lake, fishing and hunting.
Shoptaw is now accepting patients. To schedule an appointment with him, call (229) 433-4369. The SGMC CardioVascular Institute is located in the Professional Building, 2409 N. Patterson St.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Murray joins SGMC Cardiology
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced Dr. Paul Murray, M.D., FACC, has joined SGMC Cardiology.
SGMC Cardiology is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the largest multi-specialty group in the region.
Murray is board certified in cardiovascular disease, hospital officials said in a statement. He joins SGMC after launching a successful cardiology practice in Tifton and serving patients there for 24 years.
Despite having no family member in the medical field, Murray became laser focused on becoming a cardiologist as a teenager after his father went into cardiac arrest and subsequently had a heart catheterization and bypass surgery.
Murray received his medical degree from University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. He completed his residency at Georgia Baptist Medical Center in Atlanta and his cardiology fellowship at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C.
"I have really enjoyed being a physician. People are vulnerable when they become patients and I take respect in earning their trust," Murray said.
He said there's no better joy than having patients return to him for their care and recommend their family and friends.
Murray has extensive experience in the diagnosis and treatment of a range of cardiovascular conditions, such as angina pectoris, coronary heart disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction and other disorders of the cardiovascular system, hospital officials. He also has comprehensive knowledge in different diseases of the heart and blood vessels and the procedures involved in their diagnosis and treatment.
"The beauty of experience is that you can offer different paths and discuss those outcomes," he said.
Murray said he feels blessed to be able to help people and plans on practicing for many years to come.
Murray is married and together they have five adult children. He said he enjoys traveling, water sports and photography.
To schedule an appointment with Murray, call (229) 433-8160. SGMC Cardiology is located on the third floor of the SGMC Professional Building, 2409 N. Patterson St.
