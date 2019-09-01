Kirtley performs micro-invasive surgery
VALDOSTA – Dr. Robert Kirtley of Southern Healthcare Alliance was the first physician in Valdosta to perform micro-invasive carpal tunnel release procedures with the SX-One MicroKnife, according to a statement.
The SX-One MicroKnife is "an ultra-low profile surgical device that allows physicians to perform micro-invasive carpal tunnel release surgery through a single micro-incision (4-5 mm) using ultrasound guidance," company representatives said. "It is so small that the micro-incision can be closed with a small adhesive bandage or strip. In addition, the device is designed to protect sensitive anatomy when the transverse carpal ligament is cut during the procedure."
“This alternative procedure for carpel tunnel is less invasive and patients heal faster," Kirtley said. “I am excited to offer this unique procedure not offered anywhere else in the area.”
Other carpel tunnel surgery, Kirtley said can leave a large scar and recovery time can be up to six weeks for patients.
Kirtley has successfully completed four CTR procedures this month with the SX-One MicroKnife using only local anesthesia, company representatives said. And, at follow-up (48 hours post-surgery), all four patients reported they had no pain, they said.
Kirtley said one patient told me his hand already felt better than it did before the surgery and another one felt pressure relief and less tingling in only two days. And this without prescribed pain medications, representatives said.
For more information on the procedure or other services offered by Southern Healthcare Alliance, visit www.southerhealthcarealliance.com.
Learning Tree named business of the week
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Learning Tree Educational Resources as the Leading Business of the Week.
For 40 years, Learning Tree Educational Resources has catered to primarily schools and teachers by providing educational materials, supplies and equipment, chamber officials said. In addition to the traditional educational materials, Learning Tree offers a wide-range of toys, games and puzzles.
“In addition to the retail store, which is open to the general public, Learning Tree also markets through an online website, mylearningtree.com, and a print catalog which is distributed throughout South Georgia and North Florida,” said Robin McGhin Sr., owner. “While most of our business comes from around a 100-mile radius of Valdosta, over the years we have filled orders in almost every state and a number of foreign countries.”
One of the Learning Tree’s greatest accomplishments has been simply surviving.
“The past decade or so has been very hard on the school supply industry. First, with the recession, came severe cuts in school budgets," McGhin said. "Then, came the explosion of the internet. School supply companies started falling like flies. In 2010, our national education market association directory had 55 listings for companies in Georgia. In the 2018 directory, we were one of only five companies listed for the state.”
Learning Tree is "passionate about the serving and providing resources to the people of the Valdosta-Lowndes County community," chamber officials said.
“The thing I love most about being in this business are the personal bonds that have developed: bonds with customers, with employees and with family," McGhin said. "Over the years, we have had customers who first visited us as education students at VSU and shopped with us throughout their teaching career. Some are now retired and shop with us for their grandchildren. We love our customers.”
He said Learning Tree has employed hundreds of people through the years. Most of the employees were students in part-time positions.
“Many went on to be teachers, a few stayed on to work for Learning Tree full-time, and others went on to other professions," McGhin said. "But no matter what their route, it is very rewarding when they stop by or call and update us on their journey.”
Learning Tree Educational Resources is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“The Chamber has done a magnificent job of fostering the growth of our community into a hub for South Georgia," McGhin said. "The networking and educational opportunities the chamber provides support local business and foster entrepreneurship. In addition to promoting private business, the chamber has played a major role in preserving and advancing important community institutions such as Valdosta State University, Wiregrass, South Georgia Medical Center and Moody Air Force Base.”
For more information, visit Learning Tree Educational Resources, 281 Norman Drive, or call (229) 244-9967.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
First Commerce promotes members
VALDOSTA – First Commerce Credit Union has announced promotions and career growth for six dedicated team members.
The team members demonstrate a strong work ethic, a passion for member service and a commitment to the First Commerce vision to be our members’ financial partner for life, First Commerce representatives said.
Joy Sanders has been promoted to senior director and will lead retail efforts in all Florida markets, representatives said. Additionally, she will lead the Member Contact Center. Her success as market executive and long history with First Commerce position her well to lead these teams, they said.
Heath Dawson has been promoted to senior director and will lead retail efforts in all Georgia markets. He will also manage Six Pillars Financial Advisors, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Commerce Credit Union. During his career with First Commerce, "Dawson has demonstrated his ability to grow relationships and build market share in new areas," representatives said.
Michael Poucher has been promoted to market executive in Tallahassee, Fla. In his new role, Poucher will continue to lead the Blairstone financial center, as well as provide leadership for the Mahan, Capital and College Town locations in Tallahassee, representatives said. A graduate of the Southeast Credit Union National Association Management School and a board member of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions, "Michael has proven himself to be a forward-thinking leader," representatives said.
As another part of First Commerce’s ongoing transition and growth, Chuck Hudson and Warren Sumner have taken on expanded leadership roles with First Commerce. In addition to his role as market executive for Jackson County, Hudson will provide leadership for the Westside and Bradfordville locations in Tallahassee. Sumner will continue in his role as director of lending and will provide direction and leadership to all retail lending lines of business, they said.
Turner named Hospital Hero
VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County honored Katrina Turner as the Hospital Hero for August. Turner is an LPN at South Georgia Medical Center’s cardiology practice.
According to leadership and her peers, it’s Turner’s consistent customer service and uplifting attitude that sets her apart.
Her nomination read, “Katrina always has her patients' best interest in mind and ensures every patient understands their plan of care. She knows patients by name and condition; she is compassionate and exceptional at her job.”
Turner has only been with SGMC for two years, but has made a tremendous impact on those around her. To nominate an employee for the Hospital Hero award, visit sgmc.org/hospital-hero.
Bodyworks holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Bodyworks Family Fitness 24/7 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate becoming members of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, in addition to its renovated facility.
Bodyworks Family Fitness 24/7 is "passionate about encouraging people to live a healthy life," chamber officials said. "It is their mission to help their members achieve personal fitness goals in a friendly setting."
“Our members feel welcomed the second they walk in and we offer a wide variety of services that no other gym offers,” said Rebecca Lassitter, personal assistant. “We are striving to offer as many services in house so our members feel that we are the complete package when it comes to fitness.”
In the coming months, Bodyworks is planning to expand by offering even more unique services, chamber officials said.
“We are opening our Iron Eaterz side, which is an old school lifting kind of gym," Lassitter said. "We are also planning on expanding and having an onsite chiropractor and massage therapist as well as expanding our growing Lil Ironz child-care service.”
Lassitter said Bodyworks began with an estimated enrollment of 60 members and now the gym has 900 members and is growing.
Bodyworks is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber has helped us reach people and businesses that can help us grow and keep everything local,” Lassitter said. “We love the community and support what Lowndes County people offer.
For more information, visit Bodyworks Family Fitness 24/7, 4510 North Valdosta Road, or call (229) 229-253-9977.
