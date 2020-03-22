Lawton joins law firm
VALDOSTA – Rodney Lawton, Esquire, is an associate attorney for Copeland, Haugabrook and Walker.
Lawton is a graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University College of Law, according to firm representatives. He grew up in Valdosta and is a graduate of Lowndes High School, class of 2000.
Lawton graduated from Georgia Southern University, majoring in business administration. His research interests include property law, criminal law and tort law.
The Law Office of Copeland, Haugabrook and Walker specializes in criminal defense, personal injury, white-collar crime and family law.
Farmers named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Farmers Home Furniture as the Leading Business of the Week.
Established in 1949 and serving the Valdosta community for 35 years, Farmers Home Furniture is "passionate about providing the utmost customer service and home furnishings," chamber officials said.
“We are the only ESOP-employee owned home furnishings retailer in the state of Georgia,” said Tim Carroll, store manager. “We are continuously working to improve the customer experience. This year, we will be employing a 'mystery shopper' program to help identify areas we can improve on.”
Farmer Furniture encourages and supports its "employees be active citizens in the Valdosta-Lowndes community," chamber officials said.
“I have been with the company for 35 years," Carroll said. "Farmers encourages and supports community involvement such as our Chamber of Commerce. Through this I have had the opportunity to serve in the chamber as a past chairman of the board. Plus, a number of civic projects and being an elected official on the Valdosta City Council.”
Farmers Furniture has been a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce since 1987.
“The chamber has helped in networking, exposure for my store and opening doors for our business to continue to thrive,” Carroll said. “It is the voice for businesses here. The chamber's focus on addressing business issues locally as well as the state and federal governments is unmatched.”
For more information, visit 3135 N. Ashley St., or call (229) 244-0928.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions proudly sponsors the 2020 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
