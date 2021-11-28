Hire Dynamics cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce helped Hire Dynamics, 1407 W. Hill Ave., Suite C, celebrate its grand opening and new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Hire Dynamics founders Dan Campbell and Jon Neff combined "their mutual passions to create a staffing company that puts people first and builds partnerships that help both businesses and individuals reach their goals," chamber representatives said.
“Since inception, we have experienced thoughtful accelerated growth that is fueled by the belief that what we do truly matters. Specializing in contact centers, logistics, manufacturing operations, and office support services, our performance is best measured by the loyalty of clients, talent and employees,” said Lisa Sumner, senior branch manager.
Hire Dynamics has been empowering individuals through educational, networking and roundtable discussion events since 2001. Ranked in the top 1% of the industry, it has been named “Best in Staffing” for 12 years.
“Our Adel branch is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber. They helped us realize there was a need for customized staffing solutions with a local presence and a comprehensive approach. As our client base grew in this market, we wanted to make sure to have the local attention they deserved,” Sumner said.
For more information, contact Sumner at (229) 506-7660.
SGMC recognizes DAISY Award Winner
VALDOSTA – Holley Rojek, a registered nurse at South Georgia Medical Center, was named the November DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary nursing care, hospital officials said in a statement.
According to the nomination, Rojek went above and beyond to make a patient feel comfortable during her delivery at SGMC.
The patient explained she was anxious not knowing what she was up against with being diagnosed with COVID-19 and also being scheduled for an induction.
Right before her delivery, the patient's daughter tested positive for COVID-19 and her husband was unable to come into the room during delivery.
"Holley quickly assured me this happens all the time and they would do everything to make me feel comfortable," the patient said.
Rojek called the patient's husband to give updates on the delivery and made sure the family got plenty of pictures of the newborn throughout the process.
"She is an exceptional nurse who makes it more than a job and truly cares for the patient. She was so friendly and down to earth like I'd had known her for years," the patient said.
"Holley is such a delight to be around and she really does take her job to heart. She treats patients like she would her own family and they feel that. People like Holley are the ones who make our organization one of the best and I'm proud to have her on my team," said Debbie Smith, SGMC nurse manager.
Rojeck has been with SGMC since April 2021.
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care, hospital representatives said. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “extraordinary nurse.” They also receive a sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org.
Employees honored as Hospital Heroes
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored several employees from Hospice of South Georgia as the November Hospital Heroes at the monthly Hospital Authority meeting.
The team was honored for its compassion, kindness and the care given to a patient who recently passed, hospital officials said in a statement.
The patient's daughter explained that several of the Hospice employees including, Chaplain Jeff May, social worker Molly Ferrier, registered nurse Brandi Nunes and registered nurse Collette Tyson were with her and her mother during difficult times and helped make a hard situation more comfortable up until the patient's passing.
The daughter stated, "Thanks to these caregivers I was able to say and do all the comforting things my mother needed in her final days."
"We get cases likes these often and see patients and their family members feel hopeless at times. It is our job to ensure they know that there are people who care and are going to take good care of everyone. I'm so proud of this team and the care they give to the patients. It's not an easy job yet they do it gracefully every day," said Kevin Moore, executive director of Hospice.
The honorees received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
LifeSouth hosts ribbon cutting
VALDOSTA – LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, 201 Woodrow Wilson Drive, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
LifeSouth began in Gainesville, Florida, in 1974 when the local hospitals reached out to civic organizations to start a local blood center, chamber representatives said in a statement. Having grown since, it now has donor centers throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
LifeSouth supplies 100% of the blood to South Georgia Medical Center as our community blood center.
“Saving lives is our business. We know that one out of every three people in the United States will someday need a life-saving blood transfusion,” said Laura Bialeck, district community development coordinator.
“The community was unfamiliar with LifeSouth when we first started trying to schedule blood drives with local businesses. It was challenging to find places that would allow us to have blood drives. We had to work very hard to the message out in the community that donating with LifeSouth helps to save local lives,” Bialeck said.
"Through much perseverance and help from the chamber and other media sources, LifeSouth is proud to be now recognized as the local blood center for our area," chamber representatives said.
“We have been able to connect with many businesses and organizations through the chamber. It is a great way for people to get to know LifeSouth and what we do in the community," Bialeck said.
For more information, contact Bialeck at (888) 795-2707.
Citizens Community Bank named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce named Citizens Community Bank, 3261 North Valdosta Road, as the Leading Business of the Week.
Citizens Community Bank has been locally owned and family-run since 1927, chamber representatives said in a statement. It has expanded to more than four offices, serving Lowndes, Brooks and other surrounding counties.
The bank has grown along with its members and most of its customers are families they have served for generations.
One of the bank's significant accomplishments this past year was accommodating customers during the COVID crisis. After deciding to close the lobbies for the safety of its employees and customers, it was able to service customers through the drive-thru, over the phone or through digital banking platforms.
“Our strategy is that we don’t want to be first in innovation but we also don’t want to be last,” said Hollis Waldron, assistant banking officer.
With an already booming online baking presence, the bank is enhancing the system to keep up with the new technologies. New digital enhancements will include a chat help feature, online applications and account openings, access for the customer to take control of their debit cards, etc.
Citizens Community Bank has had the privilege of partnering with the chamber for many years. During the last several decades, three of its senior officers were appointed as chairman of the chamber board, including D.K. Hollis Jr., Glenn Copeland and Tim Jones.
“The chamber has always played an active role in bringing business into our community. They are also key in putting the spotlight on new and existing businesses that may not otherwise get the attention they deserve,” Waldron said.
For more information, contact Waldron at (229) 242-2225.
Chamber hosts Valdosta Mall ceremony
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a triple ribbon cutting for Greer’s Gifts, Titletown Toys and The Sports Corner, 1700 Norman Drive.
Lowndes County residents for 18 years, Ricki and Anita Greer, have a long relationship with the Valdosta Mall, chamber representatives said in a statement.
“All three of our businesses are run on one basic value and that is to ensure that our guests know just how much we appreciate their business,” Ricki Greer, owner said.
Greer’s Gifts is a gift boutique that offers more than 150 different T-shirt designs for men and women. A few of their popular designs include Puppy Love, Girlie Girl, Kerruso and Southern Strut. The gift shop is also the only authorized retailer of the Corky’s shoe line in the Valdosta Mall.
Titletown Toys opened in the mall three years ago and carries brands including Squashmallows, TY, Mellissa & Doug, Nee Doh, etc.
“Every year, we are searching for new toys and brands to bring into our store so our customers can have somewhere fun to shop with their children,” Greer said.
The Sports Corner carries apparel, caps, jerseys, decals and other sports items. Popular brands and items offered include Mitchell & Ness, 47 Brand, Northwest blankets, National cap, Sportula grilling utensils and several others.
The Greers plan to add embroidery services to Greer’s Gifts and will be adding several new brands to each store in the coming year, chamber representatives said.
“We are in all of our businesses at least five days a week to ensure we are taking every possible step to take care of our guests. In business, there is nothing as important as taking great care of the customers and offering them the experience they deserve for choosing us and our business,” Greer said.
For more information, contact Ricki Greer at (229) 474-4488.
