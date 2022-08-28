Business Briefs

McConico named city Employee of the Month
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta named Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month.
McConico was presented with the Employee of the Month for August by Mayor Scott James Matheson and Sharah' Denton, community relations and marketing manager, during the Aug. 11 Valdosta City Council meeting.
For the past seven years serving as the media coordinator for the City of Valdosta, "McConico has built strong relationships with the many departments and community leaders," city officials said in a statement. "During the transition of leadership within the public information office, McConico took the lead to ensure all areas of the public information office continued to operate effectively."
"Marcus has truly supported me in learning my role by taking the lead in areas he had not taken on previously," Denton said. "He could have left me out there to figure it out on my own; however, he did not and has been essential in me developing in my new role."
McConico's family joined him as he received a framed certificate, a check and his name on a plaque.
