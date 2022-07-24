Business Briefs

Kona Ice named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and sponsor CCB Tech Group named Kona Ice of Lowndes the Leading Business of the Week.
Co-owners Russell and Brenda Hassenstab brought the first Kona Ice truck to Valdosta in May 2017. In the last five years, the business has "grown tremendously to include three Kona Ice trucks, a permanent kiosk and a Kona Entertainment Trailer," chamber representatives said in a statement.
“We are the coolest and brightest mobile shaved ice truck in town. We dazzle everyone that comes up to our units with flashing lights and steel drum music to help people escape to the tropics without leaving town. We deliver smiles one cup at a time with our shaved ice treats that let you flavor your own shaved ice using our patented Flavorwave,” Russell Hassenstab said.
The Kona Ice trucks operate on battery power but also utilize solar panels, which Hassenstab said allows the truck to serve customers “among cows and horses in a middle of a field – which we’ve done.”
Major accomplishments for the business include raising money to help assist local schools' positive behavioral interventions and support program, as well as helping organizations such as the Valdosta Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority, Valdosta State University, Wild Adventures Theme Park, Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta Main Street and serving at several sporting events in the area, chamber representatives said.
“When COVID hit in 2020, we adapted and overcame when the entire country shut down. We thought about not only ourselves but other food truck businesses in the area. We teamed up with other food trucks and went into neighborhoods. We ended up expanding our business in 2020 due to the high demands from our community,” Hassenstab said.
For more information, contact Hassenstab at (229) 300-6604, by email at hassenstab@kona-ice.com, or follow along on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KonaIceofLowndes.
