Business Briefs

State Farm named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored State Farm Insurance-Travis Pate as the Leading Business of the Week.
State Farm Insurance-Travis Pate has provided Valdosta residents with insurance for individuals, families and businesses since 2002, chamber officials said in a statement. Despite the challenges of this year, State Farm is continuing to provide service to its customers.
“We continue to look for new ways to give customers a superior customer service experience with our office. COVID-19 has made this very challenging,” Pate said.
"The State Farm staff is passionate about the products they offer and the people they have the opportunity to meet," chamber officials said.
“State Farm is a wonderful company with great products,” Pate said. “I love meeting with people and helping them with their insurance and financial needs.”
State Farm Insurance-Travis Pate joined the Valdosta chamber nearly 20 years ago.
Pate said the chamber is supportive of small businesses and continuously reaches out and highlights businesses in ways that will help.
For more information, visit www.travispate.com or call (229) 242-6789.
The Leading Business of the Week Program is sponsored by Marcotek Digital Office Solutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.