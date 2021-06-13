Business Briefs

Farm Bureau named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce recognized Lowndes County Farm Bureau as Business of the Week.
Working as a branch of the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation, the Lowndes County Farm Bureau is an independent insurance organization "with a solid commitment to the community through building a strong agriculture industry in Georgia and providing reliable protection to Georgians through affordable insurance products," chamber officials said in a statement.
"The Lowndes County Farm Bureau has reached success after success. They produced three career agents of the year and one third-place finisher in the last five years. For the last five years, the Bureau placed in the Top Three agencies for the Georgia Farm Bureau and finished first three times, second and third.
Most recently, the Bureau was named number one agency two years in a row.
"Service never sleeps for the Lowndes County Farm Bureau as they are heavily involved in community functions," chamber officials said. "Their mission is to promote agriculture in Valdosta, Ga. The Bureau strives to promote, protect and represent the business, social and educational interest of the farmers of the county and to develop agriculture interest in the county.
"They direct a lot of effort towards supporting local schools and their teachers, sports and helping to promote agriculture in the classroom."
When it comes to work, the Lowndes County Farm Bureau has no complaints.
“We have an amazing group of individuals in our office who work together as a team along with our board of directors. We strive to live by a motto taught to us by our 'agency manager' and reminded to us by our 'office manager' God, family, Farm Bureau; and in that order we will succeed by the grace of God,” according to a statement from the Farm Bureau team.
Lowndes County Farm Bureau is located at 3525 North Crossing Circle. For more information, call (229) 242-7876.
The Leading Business of the Week program is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
