Letica named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors for the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce honored Letica Corporation as the Leading Business of the Week.
Letica Corporation "is an environmentally conscious company dedicated to providing eco-friendly products for the general population," chamber officials said. "This includes a commitment to making lightweight products, reusable and recyclable packaging and creating renewable materials."
One of the Letica Corporation's best accomplishments is integrating with Berry Global, another company dedicated to conserving energy and creating a healthier environment, chamber officials said.
"Berry Global Group, Inc. has announced its sustainability strategy through a company initiative named Impact 2025. As a part of the initiative, Berry will focus on further increasing the positive impact it has through its products, performance and partners with a long-term plan for the year 2025," Richard A. Colangelo, general manager of the Letica Alabama and Georgia Plants, said.
Colangelo said the primary goals for the project are helping climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent and reducing landfill waste by 5 percent per year, chamber officials said. It also plans to end plastic waste by expanding its usage through alternative means, they said.
"I have a great deal of autonomy running both the Alabama and Georgia plants. Everyone shares the same vision and is dedicated to the same goals and initiatives," Colangelo said.
The Letica Corporation is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, citing the regular networking events as a great way to allow members to exchange ideas, develop relationships, and improve their professional work.
"The chamber is essential to the growth and revitalization of this community. They guide and support Lowndes County intending to increase economic opportunities and fostering a healthy business climate," Colangelo said.
For more information, visit Letica Corporation, 2020 Steeda Way, or call (229) 244-2222.
Coleman Talley wins Georgia Downtown Association award
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street and Coleman Talley were recognized at the Georgia Downtown Association Annual Conference in Jeykll Island for the Economic Development-Best Adaptive Reuse award for a project greater than 10,000 square feet.
The award highlights the law firm’s newly renovated facility in the historic downtown area, organizers said.
Each year, the GDA award recognizes the economic impact of how a historic building has been returned to productive use (including adapting it to a new use) while holding architectural integrity.
Coleman Talley celebrated the opening of the new office space in October 2018. The previous office was located on Patterson Street.
The law firm found the move to Ashley Street fitting since its original office was located downtown in 1937, organizers said. The rehabilitation project transformed the historic Southern Salvage buildings, combining two separate buildings while maintaining original elements of its history dating back to the early 1900s.
The Georgia Downtown Association is a nonprofit association that promotes the economic redevelopment of Georgia’s traditional downtowns. Through advocacy, education and marketing, GDA works to focus the public’s attention on the value of downtown, association representatives said.
GDA is an independent association that supports both public and private sector efforts targeted at enhancing Georgia’s downtowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.