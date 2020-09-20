Courson named Preceptor of the Year
VALDOSTA – Dr. Ellen Courson was named the Preceptor of the Year by medical students of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine who spent their third-year clinical rotations at South Georgia Medical Center.
Courson is board-certified by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and operates a private practice, Valdosta Women’s Health Center, hospital officials said in a statement.
Dr. Jarod Bailey, SGMC director of student medical education for VCOM, presented Courson with her award earlier this month. She was chosen among the 33 credentialed preceptors at SGMC, receiving a perfect 5.0 rating, hospital officials said.
“Dr. Courson is a blessing to this hospital, this community and to the student medical education program,” Bailey said.
One student shared that his rotation with Courson influenced his decision to pursue a career in obstetrics and gynecology.
“As a physician there is no greater compliment than someone doing a rotation with you and saying they picked the rest of their life’s path based on their one rotation with you. That says it all,” said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer.
Courson accepted the award stating that when she graduated from medical school she took the Hippocratic oath which includes teaching future doctors.
“I’ve always taken that to heart. I am very honored,” Courson said.
Courson has trained more than 150 medical students throughout her career.
VCOM medical students live in Valdosta and spend four-week rotations with SGMC-affiliated physicians in the specialties of internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, psychiatry, family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology.
Through this rotation, they gain real world medical experience and insight into the various specialties to better determine which one is right for them, hospital officials said.
"Studies show physicians tend to practice near their training sites. VCOM students spend an academic year in Valdosta and blend into the culture of SGMC," hospital officials said. "The ultimate goal being that they decide to stay and practice medicine in the area and fill a physician need."
For more information on VCOM, contact SGMC’s site director, (229) 433-4131.
Georgia Living cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Georgia Living Senior Home Care with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to observe becoming a chamber member.
Georgia Living Senior Home Care provides "award-winning, private, customized in-home care," chamber officials said in a statement. "It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist clients in maintaining independence in the comforts of home. Its mission is to bring exceptional services to the Valdosta community."
“With clients’ well-being as top priority, Georgia Living carefully tailors an individualized plan to fit their needs and preferences so that they experience the enhanced independence, dignity, safety and quality of life they deserve, wherever they call home,” chamber officials said.
Not only does Georgia Living Senior Home Care offer award-winning home services, it provides career opportunities for people who want to make a lasting impact by serving others in their community, according to the chamber statement.
Georgia Living is active in educating the community about how to care for seniors and raising awareness of the importance of a proper care plan, chamber officials said.
“We believe in partnering with local businesses, health care providers and senior health advocates to provide a resource for their patients that will support recommended therapies through companionship and reminders,” said Angie Reichert and Lindsay Jones, Georgia Living employees.
Numerous distinctions have been awarded to Georgia Living, including the Home Care Pulse Leader in Excellence award, as well as Best of Home Care Employer and Best of Home Care Leader of Excellence awards, all based on outstanding reviews from clients and caregivers, chamber officials said.
Georgia Living Senior Home Care commends the chamber for always playing an important role in providing it with a community of like-minded individuals and businesses to accomplish their goals of having a continuous positive impact on seniors in the community.
“Through chamber events, forums and community involvement, we can reach those in the community in a way that we could not otherwise accomplish,” Reichert and Jones said in a statement. “Us cutting this ribbon is certainly a celebration, not only of becoming a member, but also a declaration to those in Valdosta and Lowndes County who would benefit from an extra set of caring hands. Georgia Living Senior Home Care is here to serve, and we are dedicated to doing just that in a safe and personalized manner.”
To learn more about its home care services, call (229) 227-5257.
Brooker Insurance named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union presented Brooker Insurance Agency, Inc., with the Small Business of the Month Award.
Brooker was selected as a winner earlier in the year, but due to COVID-19, the presentation was put off. The chamber and First Commerce Credit Union "have begun safely making up Small Business of the Month award presentations and are more excited than ever to recognize such worthy establishments," chamber officials said in a statement.
Brooker Insurance Agency, Inc., is an independently owned and operated homeowner, renter and commercial client insurance agency, and it houses multiple discounts for homeowners, transfers and AARP members.
Established in 1997 by Principal Robbie Brooker, the agency’s main goal was to offer people of the Valdosta community a different, more affordable option for coverage as opposed to making high payments for insurance that has little to no coverage for valuables, chamber officials said.
Brooker Insurance Agency, Inc., "goes above and beyond for their clientele no matter the circumstances."
“We understand that everyone has different needs that may not always be covered under the same policies, which is why we offer multiple policies and represent about 20 companies,” Brooker said.
Brooker stands by the motto, “Service Makes the Difference,” and the long-standing reputation for true customer service.
"It is paramount for them to maintain that same distinguished and professional service that they began with in 1997, so that every person’s experience with them can be a favorable one," chamber officials said.
Brooker is involved in the Professional Insurance Agents Association, which represents independent insurance agents across America and has multiple locations in the South Georgia area.
The goal is to stay on top of changing company offerings within the insurance realm as well as support other insurance agencies with the same operating system.
"Brooker also makes it a point to assist the community after devastating storms, such as the past few that have hit the Valdosta area and caused major damages, by providing resources for those affected," chamber officials said. "Brooker also helps with multiple client-hosted events that may need sponsoring or just a few extra helping hands."
To inquire more about its services, call (229) 242-2099 and receive a free quote. Or visit www.brookerinsurance.org or Brooker Insurance Agency on Facebook.
