Honey Pot hosts ribbon ceremony
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the one-year anniversary of Honey Pot the Wax Spot.
Honey Pot the Wax Spot opened Aug. 15, 2020, appropriately honoring National Honey Bee Day, chamber representatives said in a statement. It is a walk-in only waxing salon, specializing in speed waxing. By offering walk-in only service, Honey Pot provides accommodations to a variety of lifestyles and busy people.
The business prides itself on using top-notch products to ensure the best results for each customer, chamber representatives said. Owner Stacie Pridgen and her team exclusively use natural, organic products.
“This allows us to serve those even with the most sensitive skin,” Pridgen said.
Outside of quality products and service, Honey Pot’s goal is to provide an overall great experience and empower every customer, chamber representatives said.
“As a female owned business, we understand the importance of a woman’s confidence,” Pridgen said.
"It is clear that their customers are receiving the experience Pridgen intended with the stellar feedback they have received in just one year," chamber officials said.
Honey Pot the Wax Spot was awarded The Valdosta Daily Times Best of South Georgia best waxing and best new business.
Despite opening in the peak of a global pandemic, Pridgen and her staff have earned success while managing to give back to the community and its mascot, the honey bee.
“Ten percent of our profits are donated to organizations that support bee conservation,” Pridgen said.
The business has also participated in 20 community events, hosted 26 events, sponsored 36 organizations and joined in 78 collabs.
The one thing the pandemic did stop Honey Pot from doing was hosting a grand-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony, so the year wait made this celebration even sweeter.
“It was everything I thought it would be,” Pridgen said.
For more information, contact Pridgen at (229)-262-1242 or visit 1595 Baytree Road.
The Chamber Ambassadors are able to celebrate businesses like Honey Pot the Wax Spot thanks to program sponsor Biomat USA, chamber representatives said.
Powell’s Outdoor named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors named Powell’s Outdoor Power Equipment Leading Business of the Week.
Servicing Lowndes, Berrien, Cook, Echols and Brooks counties, Powell’s Outdoor Power Equipment repairs and sells all brands of lawn equipment, chamber representatives said in a statement. It also provides pickup and delivery services at an affordable rate for the convenience of the customer.
In its 30 years of business, it has earned a reputation of providing high-quality products and fixing things right the first time, chamber representatives said.
“We have an awesome relationship with our customers and the community,” Paula Morton said.
"They give their customers the treatment they would want themselves," chamber representatives said. "Customers can expect one-on-one attention at Powell’s and the answers they need to hear to get the most out of their money and equipment."
“We are honest about repairs, even if it is not what customers expect to hear,” Morton said.
These employees are power equipment experts and want to give the best, most honest information they can, which is why customers keep coming back, chamber representatives said.
For more information on Powell’s Outdoor Power Equipment, visit them at 2615 Bemiss Road or call (229) 244-4329.
The Leading Business of the Week program is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
Park Place named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors named Park Place by McLane Leading Business of the Week.
"Housed in a beautifully restored historic home, Park Place is one of Valdosta’s premier gathering and events center," chamber representatives said in a statement. "The venue is known for hosting small groups, typically 20-80 people. Guests often celebrate birthdays, reunions, receptions and showers while businesses enjoy bringing their employees together for food and fellowship in a relaxed setting."
The venue can provide a relaxed setting for seated dinners or cocktail style event as well as other activities. When hosting an event, many amenities are complimentary including tables, chairs, tablecloths, tasteful restrooms, Wi-Fi, a separate food serving room and a spacious front porch with rocking chairs, chamber representatives said.
As a sector of McLane Funeral & Cremation Services, Park Place is also used for gatherings related to funerals and memorial services. McLane Funeral & Cremation Services is celebrating 85 years of operation, five of which have included Park Place.
“We love hosting people when they need a place to celebrate meaningful events in their lives,” Britt McLane said.
The 100-year-old facility provides a unique setting for all groups, chamber representatives said.
McLane and his staff have been active members in both the community and the chamber for years.
“We love the relationship that the chamber has allowed us to build with folks all around town,” he said.
For more information on Park Place by McLane, call (229) 242-5544 or visit 108 W. Park Ave.
The Leading Business of the Week program is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
